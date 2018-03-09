Easter Eggstravaganza at Airfield Estate Dublin

Enjoy an egg-cellent time at Airfield Estate this Easter! The team at Airfield Estate will be decorating their woodland walkway with all things egg-straordinary. Enjoy a self guided trail amongst their natural woodland environment.

Taking place from Saturday 24th March – Sunday 8th April, the woodland will come to life with an installation with a series of oversized decorative eggs giving you lots of information and lots of eggsquisite uses and facts.

On Easter Sunday Airfield Estate will be having an Easter Egg Hunt with a trail fact sheet to fill in on your route.

Time to get your kids eggcited for your Easter trip to Airfield Estate.

Discover more about Airfield Estate on their Good Food Ireland review page here >>