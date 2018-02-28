Easter Camps at Airfield Estate

Looking for an exciting and educational place to send your kids during the Easter Holidays?

Airfield Estate’s Easter Camps are back and are packed with exciting adventures! This Easter the team at Airfield have two camps, both of which will be hands-on and action-packed, with campers exploring, building, experimenting and investigating Airfield’s fields, farm and gardens. Their education team will guide campers through a very active and exciting week of getting kids hands dirty and their boots muddy.

Airfield Explorers Camp

Attention all budding scientists! Introducing Airfield's Explorers Science Camp, where busy campers will spend a week experiencing what it's like to be a scientist, while at the same time, exploring Airfield's farm, gardens and natural habitats.

Working with their education team, junior explorers will experiment with crazy concoctions, discover how to make rain resistant shelters, explore concepts of building and construction, and because it’s Easter, carry out lots of EGGsperiments – egg drop challenge, floating eggs and much more.

Children will spend five fun-filled days in the gardens, on the farm and in nature, learning science concepts with hands-on activities that fulfill their natural curiosity.

Week 1: Monday March 26th - Friday March 30th (5 day camp) Age: 5 – 8 years

Week 2: Tuesday 3rd April – Friday 6th April (4 day camp) Age: 6 – 10 years

Time: 9.30am – 2.30pm

Airfield Adventures Camp

On the Airfield Adventurers Camp, adventurers will spend the week out and about on the estate exploring the gardens, farm and natural habitats. They will spend time getting hands on with activities that help Airfield gardeners and farmers get ready for the busy spring and summer seasons.

Working with their education team, campers will hunt for mini-beasts, meet the animals, sow seeds, bake yummy treats and much more.

Age: 5 – 8 years

Dates:

Week 1: Monday 26th March – Friday 30th March (5 day camp)

Week 2: Tuesday April 3rd - Friday April 6th (4 day camp)

Time: 9.30am – 2.30pm

To book your child's place at these amazing camps, please visit the Airfield Estate website which can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.

Please Note

On booking you will be asked to fill out an online form with the child’s name, date of birth, list any allergies and provide a second name and phone number from that of the person making the booking.

Please bring a packed lunch and appropriate weather gear for indoors and outdoors.

Camps run from 9.30am – 2.30pm.

Camps are strictly for the age ranges listed.

Pick up and drop off at the set-down area outside the ticket office in the main car park.

Sibling discounts only apply when booking for the same camp within the same week.

There are no exchanges or refunds on purchased tickets.