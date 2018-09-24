DK Connemara Oysters Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection

We are delighted to welcome DK Connemara Oysters, Co. Galway to the Good Food Ireland Collection. DK Connemara Oysters joins a collection of hotels, restaurants, cafes, cookery schools and fellow food producers who prioritise the use of Irish ingredients in their establishments.

The shallow waters of Ballinakill Bay in Connemara, Co. Galway are home to one Ireland’s most famous exports, the decadent oyster. A favourite with natives and those who visit our shores, oysters are a must try experience for all those food lovers out there, and these oysters farmed off the West Coast do not disappoint!

There has been a strong tradition of producing oysters in Ballinakill Bay and the Dawros peninsula for over 100 years. This period saw a number of parties farming oysters until 2014, when current owner David Keane acquired the business under the name DK Connemara Oysters. Eager to re-invigorate the practice of producing oysters in the bay, David and his dedicated team worked hard to restore the farm, and to promote the exceptional taste of Connemara oysters to the wider world.

Read more about DK Connemara Oysters on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.

