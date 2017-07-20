Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Disney World’s Newest Restaurant Plan Is Literally Out of This World

By
Editor
The yet-to-be named eatery will be next to Mission: Space

Guests at Walt Disney World’s Epcot can already eat in countries as far-flung as Norway, Morocco, and Japan, but soon, they'll be able to eat in outer space.

More on Walt Disney World:



Over the weekend, Disney held its bi-annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and announced one of its most ambitious restaurant concepts to date. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the new untitled restaurant will launch park guests into outer space. Concept art shows diners eating at illuminated tables as stars, planets, and a friendly astronaut float around them.

Further details about the restaurant, including a name and a menu, are not yet available. However, it is known the ambitious concept will fittingly sit next to Mission: Space in Future World.

“We know our guests love dining at Epcot — and the restaurants really are out of this world. Now we’re about to create one that takes that literally,” Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement.

The untitled restaurant is just one of many thrilling concepts Disney announced for Epcot at its Parks and Resorts Panel. The theme park giant also announced a Ratatouille ride coming to the World Showcase and a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction coming to the Universe of Energy, which currently holds Ellen’s Energy Adventure.
 

The new additions to Epcot don’t yet have an opening date. However, they’re expected to be ready before Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary on October 1, 2021.

For The 20 Best Restaurants at Disney World's Epcot Theme Park, click here.

Related Links
Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Just Got a Whole Lot BoozierHow to Eat Healthy at Disney’s EpcotThese Stunning Avatar-Inspired Desserts Just Debuted at Disney World
Tags
EPCOT
Disney World
theme parks
Orlando