There are a lot of iconic things about “Frozen.” There’s the plotline that brought princesses into the 21st century, the songs that are still stuck in your head six years later (hello, “Let It Go”) and, of course, Queen Elsa’s shimmering light blue dress and her stunning ice castle. That dress’s signature shade has inspired a brand-new color collection at Disney. Introducing: Arendelle aqua.

This pale blue shade with a hint of wintery gray and white sparkle is Disney’s first color collection to launch worldwide. The merchandise will be available at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort and online at shopDisney.com starting Sept. 13.

Fan-favorite pieces of merch including sparkling Loungefly backpacks, Minnie Mouse ear headbands, phone cases, purses, spirit jerseys and coffee tumblers are all a part of the collection.



Courtesy of Disney Parks

Like Disney’s past fan-favorite color collections such as rose gold, potion purple and unicorn before it, the Arendelle aqua line doesn’t just include new merchandise. Limited-edition treats will launch at Walt Disney World and Disneyland as well.

Look for plenty of sweets across Walt Disney World. Pop Century will offer the Arendelle Aqua Pearl Cupcake, a chocolate cupcake with a blue cotton candy marshmallow cream center and cotton candy buttercream adorned with milk chocolate ears, crispy pearls, sanding sugar and glitter for a little extra glam.



Courtesy of Disney Parks

Over at All Star Music, there will be the Sugar Drop Donut with a light blue fondant glaze and sugar crystals inspired by the snow from Elsa’s seemingly never-ending winter. Disney World will also have an eclair, cake, ice cream cone and a lemonade across different resort hotels, the Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs from Sept. 13 through Oct. 31.



Courtesy of Disney Parks

Across the country at Disneyland Resort, there will be the Arendelle aqua linzer cookie, a Mickey-shaped cookie with a snowflake center, mixed berry jam and chocolate ganache. If that isn’t enough cookie for you, nab the Arendelle aqua macaron with buttercream and blueberry and cream filling in the center.



Courtesy of Disney Parks

And because no trip to Disneyland would be complete without some popcorn and a churro, a limited-edition Arendelle aqua popcorn bucket and a churro with aqua sugar dusted on it will also be available through the end of October. It’s only fitting that the Arendelle aqua treatment is given to some of the most iconic Disney park snacks of all time.