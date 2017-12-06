Dine with a View Offer from Aqua Restaurant

The perfect Christmas gift for you or for a loved one, Aqua Restaurant in Howth have launched their Dine with a View offer for the festive period.

Aqua Restaurant, located on the Howth pier, looks out onto the sea from which much of their produce comes from. A perfect place to sip away on some fine wine while you watch the wind and sea collide in a cosy setting. Dine on some delicious fare, including some of the best local produce.

As part of the Dine with a View offer, choose from a range of delicious dishes on their a la carte menu, all cooked with the freshest of fish and accompanied with rich flavours that will have you savouring each bite. For those who prefer a meat option, seasonal Irish game is also widely available. The offer also includes a welcome glass of prosecco and a bottle of wine from the house collection. What a way to gift your loved one this Christmas!

The Dine with a View offer Includes the following:

Welcome glass of Prosecco

Starter

Main Course

A side dish

Dessert

A bottle of wine from our house selection to share

Terms & Conditions:

Vouchers are valid Tuesday to Friday - lunch & dinner

Vouchers not valid for Saturdays

Vouchers are valid for Dinner only on Sundays

Not available for parties greater than six.

€15 supplement for lobster.

€10 supplement for Surf & Turf.

€10 supplement for Sole.

Can be used up to 9th of March 2018

Not valid New Year's Eve or Valentine's night

To purchase this offer you must do so through the Aqua Restaurant website, which can be viewed on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.