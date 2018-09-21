Damn the Weather Cocktail from Jackford Irish Potato Gin
September 21, 2018
Damn the Weather Cocktail from Jackford Irish Potato Gin
Everything in a shaker, strain over ice.
Serve on the rocks with an orange twist on top.
