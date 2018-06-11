Dads Do Afternoon Tea Too at Airfield Estate Dublin

Airfield Estate, Dublin know how to make Dad feel special this Father's Day, June 17th with their Dad themed Afternoon Tea.

Enjoy a lovely afternoon overlooking the Dublin Mountains and the spectacular walled garden Airfield along with sampling the best of their sweet and savory food prepared by Luke Matthews and Shane Smith.

There will be a free craft beer for every Dad at Afternoon Tea!

Tickets available online from €35 per person.

They are also inviting Dad’s to visit Airfield Estate for FREE on Sunday 17th June!

To purchase tickets to Dad's Afternoon Tea visit Airfield Estate's website which can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.