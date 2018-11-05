Crossogue Preserves at Gifted - The Contemporary Craft & Design Fair

Crossogue Preserves, Co. Tipperary will be exhibiting at Gifted The Contemporary Craft & Design Fair in Dublin's RDS Main Hall from December 5th-9th.

Christmas is just around the corner and it's time to start thinking about getting organised for the festive season. Throughout the country Christmas Markets and Festivals will be taking place from late November onwards. One of the biggest Christmas events that always draws a big crowd of enthusiastic shoppers is Gifted - The Contemporary Craft & Design Fair, taking place in the Main Hall of the RDS, Dublin from December 5th-9th.

Browse a large variety of fantastic craft, food and drink stalls including Good Food Ireland's very own Crossogue Preserves from Co. Tipperary. This gem of a food company is headed up by Veronica Molloy and her team who produce the most delicious Jams and Preserves. Crossogue attend the Craft Fair each year and delight in showcasing their products to food enthusiasts. You can purchase any number of different varieties of preserves including their special festive products of Cranberry Port Sauce, Brandy Mince Meat and Brandy Butter, these will be all the Christmas flavours you'll need for the festive period.

You'll find the Crossogue Preserves team at S41 & S42 in the RDS. Stop by to peruse their impressive collection of preserves, a perfect addition to Christmas Cooking or a few jars as gifts are always a good idea too!

Discover more about Crossogue Preserves on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used in any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland.