Cool Down at your Conference with Lough Erne Resort's Delicious Ice Cream Buffet

The Five Star Lough Erne Resort in Northern Ireland has an new and exciting offering for conference attendees with their delightful Ice Cream Buffet!

One of the island of Ireland's leading resorts, Lough Erne Resort & Spa in Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland know how to look after their guests ensuring their utmost comfort and relaxation while they reside in the hotel. Lough Erne's latest endeavour has conference guests grinning from ear to ear with their new Ice Cream Buffet.

The ice-cold refreshments, which include locally-made Glastry Farm Ice-Cream, served with chocolate coated waffle cones and an abundance of fruit toppings and sprinkles, were introduced in response to one of Northern Ireland’s hottest summers ever. Following the launch of the luxury venue’s cool conference catering, the high-end hotel has reported a 70% increase in bookings for the frozen treats.

Commenting on the unlikely conference menu, William Kirby, General Manager at Lough Erne Resort, said: “Conferences don’t have to be dull and neither do the menus. With the amazing weather

experienced at the start of the summer, we thought this would be a fun and tasty way to keep delegates cool. The response from guests has been fantastic and we certainly plan to keep this frozen fare on offer for the foreseeable future.”

