Cookie Dough Shop Opening in Celebration, Florida

A new shop will soon start scooping out edible cookie dough in Celebration.
Wonderland Cookie Dough Co. is expected to open on Aug. 19 at 606 Market St. in Celebration. Heat-treated flour and a lack of eggs makes the business’ 10-plus cookie dough flavors safe to eat.
“We can eat it right out of the bowl,” said co-owner Derek Plaisted.
Derek, his wife, Angela, and their two sons moved to Celebration about a year ago. The soaring popularity of edible cookie dough combined with the Plaisted’s desire to own their own business led them to dream up Wonderland Cookie Dough Co.
That and a love of sweets.
“Derek’s always a big baker and I’ve always been a big eater,” Angela joked.
