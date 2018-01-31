Conrad Dublin Exudes Romance This Valentine's Day

Conrad Dublin is a fabulous choice for a romantic Dublin city stay. Located on the elegant Earslfort Terrace, the stylish luxury rooms afford lovers a picturesque city centre stay in the heart of the capital city, with a host of shopping and entertainment choices on the doorstep. For this years Valentine’s celebrations Conrad Dublin is offering a choice of two very special packages aimed to impress the one you love.

Over the Top Valentine's Experience

‘Over-The-Top Valentine’s Experience’ is exactly what you’d imagine it to be! Decadent, luxurious and utterly lavish, this package guarantees to woo! For those travelling from abroad or those considering to take a domestic flight to Dublin, Conrad Dublin will pick you up at Dublin airport in their luxurious BMW 7 series Town Car, where you will receive a royal welcome to the Fair City with Henriot Champagne and canapés to savour enroute. On arrival you will be shown to ‘the best room in the house’- The Presidential Suite, where you will enjoy the most magical stay for three nights with breakfast daily and VIP luxury amenities.

Conrad Dublin’s Personal Concierge is at hand to guide you through some very extra ‘options’ for you to further enhance your experience so you can step out and stroll around the side lanes of the city, enjoying small boutique fashion stores, quirky home furnishings, market stalls or pay your respects to St. Valentine at Whitefriar Church.

On an evening of your choice you will enjoy pre-dinner drinks like no other - complimentary bottle of Dom Perignon served in exquisite Waterford Champagne flutes, yours to keep as a memento. After drinks you will be treated to a romantic in-suite dinner hosted by Executive Chef Marcin Kolnierzak and selection of decadent desserts created and presented by Pastry Chef Brizaida Hernandez. Bring your relationship to new heights with a Dublin Helicopter Scenic Tour (Conrad’s Town Car will take you to County Meath for the helicopter ride experience which lasts approximately, 25- 30 minutes). Take a break from the ‘selfies’ and leave the photography to the professional!

Conrad Dublin has engaged a professional photographer to capture your experiences at the hotel and/or throughout your romantic adventure. Take a stroll about the nearby Iveagh Garden or St. Stephen’s Green and linger over a luxury picnic for two. Before you depart Conrad’s House Poet will create a unique poem dedicated to you both! The Over-The-Top Package costs from €5,000 per person (two people sharing maximum).

Subject to availability and activities outside the hotel are subject to their availability.

Romance Package at Conrad Dublin



Alternatively, for those looking for a romantic overnight, Conrad Dublin is offering a special “Romance Package’ to include breakfast plus a special Valentine’s inspired set dinner in The Coburg and some romantic amenities for you to enjoy in the comfort of your room. Click here to have a peek at the Valentine's Menu expertly prepared by Executive Chef, Marcin Kolnierzak. Rate €380 for two people.

Packages can be booked by contacting Conrad Dublin directly, their website can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.