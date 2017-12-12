Christmas Veg All Wrapped Up with In Season Farm

Looking for the best and freshest Veg for Christmas? Look no further than In Season Farm who produce their brilliant Vegetable boxes and these can be delivered right to your door anywhere in Ireland.

Brendan Guinan of In Season Farm has an innate skill when it comes to producing top quality vegetables. This skill has been recognised by top chefs around Ireland who sing his praise. With farms located in both Morington, Co. Meath and Drogheda, Co. Louth, Brendan grows seasonal veg and micro veg, that have seen their popularity grow in recent years.

In peak growing season, you’re likely to find boxes of fresh picked baby vegetables ready to be delivered to one or other of Dublin's top chefs. Tiny radishes, parsnips, carrots, beetroots, budding pak choi and little shallots plus punnets of pea shoots, cress, mizuna, red radish leaves, green broccoli leaves, sorrel, coriander and rocket leaves ready for delivery. These are in the earliest stages of growth, young and tender, and totally adored by those who have ever eaten them. You’ve tasted nothing till you’ve tasted these micro wonders!

Now Brendan is bringing his veg to a wider audience with his Vegetable Boxes. These wonderful boxes contain delicious homegrown In Season Farm vegetables along with produce from 2 fellow local growers. All the veg produced is seasonal Irish veg, thus the contents of the box change on a weekly basis depending on availability. A sample of the box contents includes: parsnips, Savoy cabbage, carrots, leeks and brussel sprouts, all the Christmas favourites. You can also choose from some micro veg that Brendan is famous for, these include baby carrots and baby beetroots and turnips. Rooster golden wonders and kerr pink potatoes are also available.

Interested in nabbing a box of veg for the festive season? Brendan sells his boxes in a number of local veg shops in his locality, but if you're located elsewhere in Ireland these can be couriered right to your door. The large box is priced at €20.00 with a smaller box also available at a cost of €10.00.

All sorted for the Christmas Dinner? Fear not as In Season Farm are selling the Vegetable Boxes all year round!

Orders are taken directly from In Season Farm, their contact details can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.