Christmas at Slieve Aughty Centre & Three Towers Eco House & Organic Kitchen

The busy Christmas period is just around the corner and the team at Slieve Aughty Centre and Three Towers Eco House & Organic Kitchen have organised a number of fun activities to celebrate the festive period. Here are a few exciting highlights that will be taking place over the coming weeks:

November and December is a busy time for Christmas Party Nights for groups of friends and work colleagues. Three Towers are hosting party nights from Mon-Fri, November 26th to December 21st. Be welcomed with mulled wine before dining on a four course organic dinner.

The Organic Kitchen at Three Towers Eco House & Slieve Aughty Centre have devised a delectable daily winter menu that features delights such as a Coarse Country Pate, Burren Smoked Salmon Salad and a Romantic Cheese Fondue. Finish off the meal with decadent desserts featuring the flavours of Christmas, including Christmas Pudding and Mince Pies.

The highlight of the festive period is The Slieve Aughty Christmas Festival, taking place Saturdays and Sundays from December 1st - 23rd. The festival represents the perfect day out for families. Kids will be invited to visit with Santa before taking a ride on his reindeer ponys. Take a stroll through the enchanted fairy forest and pet the farm animals. Pick up some presents for family and friends from the Christmas Crafts Shop. Organic food and drink will be available throughout the afternoon from The Organic Kitchen.

