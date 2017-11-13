Christmas Shindigs for Food Lovers

Are you planning a work gathering, office party or a get together with friends as Christmas approaches? Do you want great food and good wine to be part of that deal? We might be able to help you there!

Our members like nothing more than getting into the party spirit at Christmas. We have a few suggestions which marry super food and wine, in venues decked with boughs of holly and glittering with Christmas Tree fairy lights. Places where you’ll be welcomed like one of their own and the mistletoe will be in place, should you fancy chancing a sneaky Christmas snog with that girl or boy from the office that you’ve fancied for ages. You know the sorta thing. We feel a party coming on!

EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY AT BODEGA

Bodega in Waterford City has a vibrant funky atmosphere at the best of times. At Christmas, you can time that by ten. Cormac Cronin and his team certainly know how to put on a good ‘do’, when the occasion arises.

Christmas Party offerings include a full A la Carte menu for lunch or dinner, for groups of up to six people. The lunch menu, served from 12noon to 4.30pm, comes in at €23 for 2 courses and€28 for 3 courses. The €35 three course Christmas Dinner Menu includes something for everyone with fresh fish, meats and a vegetarian option. These menus start Wednesday 29th November, with booking essential the earlier the better.

Bodega can also cater for larger groups and parties, with booking essential and as early as possible. All Christmas menus have been devised by Bodega’s new Head Chef, Malcolm Starmer. A festive treat with a bit of fun and craic in store this Christmas, in the heart of Waterford City.

MAGICAL CHRISTMAS AT ELY

The folks at ely wine bar and ely bar and brasserie, newly re-named the ely Bar & Grill, are nothing if not dedicated to providing a superlative local food and great wine matching experience. Which comes in handy this time of year, when gourmet Christmas parties are all about perfect food and wine pairings. Succulent organic meats are produced on the family farm in Co. Clare. Other meats, fresh fish and vegetables come from conscienciously sourced suppliers. The wine offering here is second to none. It goes without saying that you’re going to get exactly the right wines for the food you choose and you may even find some surprises among the selection.

Choose from festive dining in Ireland’s oldest wine vault at ely bar and brasserie, which can cater for gatherings from 2 to 250 guests. Lots of room, with a spacious heated waterside terrace, or private dining for 40 to 100 people in the 200 year old wine vaults downstairs.

Or travel to Dublin’s historic Georgian quarter for a party at ely Wine Bar on Ely Place, the original venue where the ely brand started over two decades ago. The front bar is buzzy and lively. Formal dining at ely wine bar takes place in the main dining room, both contemporary and intimate in style. Private dining is available upstairs in a gorgeous Georgian period room with original fireplace and blazing fire. How Christmassy is that?! Small gatherings can congregate in the Back Bar, where the wines are showcased at their best.

Festive menus at ely locations include a Christmas Set Lunch at €35 for three courses served Monday to Sunday 12noon to 3pm. The Christmas Set Dinner, at €55 for three courses is served Monday to Sunday from 5pm to close. Both menus are available for groups of ten or more people. Booking for all festive occasions is advised as early as possible.

FESTIVE FEASTING AT BALLYVOLANE HOUSE

Ballyvolane House in Fermoy, Co. Cork, is a fairytale place all year round. At Christmas, its magic really shines. Ballyvolane has its own walled garden for seasonal fresh produce, sources meats, organic turkey and hams from Ireland’s small artisan producers, and is home to the boutique distillery of Ballyvolane Spirits, where the award winning Bertha’s Revenge Milk Gin is made. All of these amazing ingredients will be included in Ballyvolane’s stunning festive feasting menus for Christmas 2017. The house will be bedecked in seasonal greenery and foliage from the gardens, plus the majestic Christmas tree and blazing fires in all the public rooms. A truly divine spot to have your Christmas party.

Christmas Lunch at Ballyvolane House caters for groups of 12 to 120 people. A choice of starters are placed in the centre of the table for everyone to share. Follow these with a main course of choice from trad turkey and trimmings to beef, game, fish or vegetarian options. A pick from the dessert menu is followed by tea and coffee. Priced at €42.50 per head and menus can be pre-selected on the Ballyvolane website. Last orders 2.30pm and advance booking absolutely essential.

For Christmas Dinner parties, you can book pre-dinner Bertha’s Revenge Gin tipples with canapes in the drawing room on arrival, priced separately, per person. At dinner, choose from a choice of starters shared by everyone at the table, then a pick from six festive main courses including a vegetarian dish. Festive Dinner is available for a minimum of 12 people to a maximum of 120 people at €60 per person (not including gin & canapes reception)

Specially discounted room rates are available if you wish to stay overnight. Transport to and from the house can also be arranged. Justin and Jenny Greene have got Christmas parties all wrapped up!



CHRISTMAS AT O’CONNELL’S OF DONNYBROOK

Tom O’Connell is a stalwart champion of locally produced foods and Irish specialities. His beautifully balanced and mouthwatering Christmas menus at O’Connell’s of Donnybrook are already up online to be browsed and perused! O’Connell’s is always right up there for great value for excellent quality food. In the restaurant, Christmas Lunch comes in at €35 per person for three superb seasonal course choices.

Christmas Dinner includes two sittings at 6pm (table vacated by 8pm) at €37.95. and from 8pm at €40.95. Both menus are for groups of a minimum of 10 people.

Larger groups can be accommodated in The Belmont Room upstairs, which will be dressed to the nines with Christmas decorations and glowing with candlelight. Book team drinks with nibbles, a large drinks reception or a full on festive dinner with entertainment in this exclusive private dining venue. The Belmont Room takes groups of 30 to 100 people. Inquiries and menus are now up online and booking is advised as early as possible.

CHRISTMAS GET TOGETHERS AT SAGE RESTAURANT

Kevin and Reidin Aherne’s award winning Sage Restaurant in Midleton is offering two options for Christmas party groups this year. A three course menu of seasonal dishes includes Barrel Smoked Duck Breasts or Ale brined chicken breast with buttermilk fried chicken leg as two of the main course choices. And there’s plenty more tastes where they came from! Priced at €45 per person.

Larger groups can relax in the informal upstairs function room, with a mulled wine reception and Christmas food buffet style party.

Lunch is served at Sage on Christmas Eve at 1pm. Four delicious courses to get you in the mood for what’s to come, followed by tea, coffee and freshly baked mince pies, at €45 per person. Sounds yummy!

Menus up online now. Advance booking essential for all Christmas groups as early as possible.



CHRISTMAS IN CLONSKEAGH AT ASHTON’S GASTRO PUB

Brothers in law Paul Lenehan and Ronan Kinsella added Ashtons to their trio of Gastro pubs a few years ago. This particular pub is Ronan’s baby, with the man himself heading up a team of friendly and knowledgable staff. This year’s Christmas party offering at Ashton’s Gastro Pub includes a delicious four course menu with welcome glass of Prosecco or craft beer on arrival.

And not just any old craft beer. This is Ashton’s own house craft brew, seen over by craft beer enthusiast Ronan. What a treat! Group Christmas Menu serves 10 or more at €35 per person. Booking essential as early as possible.