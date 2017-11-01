Christmas Parties at Bodega Waterford

We're loving the sound of Christmas Parties and Festive Feasts at Bodega Waterford with lunch & Dinner Menu options, Cocktail, Wines and Craft Beers!

"Our delicious A la carte menu will be available for lunch & dinner for groups of 1 – 6. For larger groups and parties, Malcolm Starmer our new head chef has created a mouth-watering Christmas Menu of festive food. With plenty of options to choose from you'll be spoiled for choice. The 3 Course Menu is available for €35pp.

Our Christmas Lunch Menu is available from 12 – 4.30 pm and at €23 for 2 courses and €28 for 3 it’s a great value option for a lunch time or late afternoon celebration."

With their 3 Course Christmas Menu starting on Wednesday 29th November make sure you don’t miss your preferred dates as they book out fast!

Visit their review page here for contact information.