  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. Global Cuisine
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. Global Cuisine

Christmas Parties at Bodega Waterford

From www.goodfoodireland.ie by Good Food Ireland
Christmas Parties at Bodega Waterford

We're loving the sound of Christmas Parties and Festive Feasts at Bodega Waterford with lunch & Dinner Menu options, Cocktail, Wines and Craft Beers!

"Our delicious A la carte menu will be available for lunch & dinner for groups of 1 – 6.  For larger groups and parties, Malcolm Starmer our new head chef has created a mouth-watering Christmas Menu of festive food.  With plenty of options to choose from you'll be spoiled for choice.  The 3 Course Menu is available for €35pp. 

Our Christmas Lunch Menu is available from 12 – 4.30 pm and at €23 for 2 courses and €28 for 3 it’s a great value option for a lunch time or late afternoon celebration."

With their 3 Course Christmas Menu starting on Wednesday 29th November make sure you don’t miss your preferred dates as they book out fast!

Visit their review page here for contact information.

Continue reading at Good Food Ireland