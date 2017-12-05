Christmas Crackers at Rua

While many of us get into the Christmas spirit in the month of December, Rua Café and Deli go the extra mile with their enthusiasm for the festive period.

Run by siblings Aran and Colleen Mcmahon, this place is about all the good things Irish food has to offer, dressed up in a bright colourful space with staff who smile, clearly enjoy what they do and are happy to talk about the food they dish out. With locations both in New Antrim Street, (Café Rua) and Spencer Street, (Rua Deli) in Co. Mayo, there is something for everyone, whether you want a quick coffee and sandwich on the go or a relaxing sit down meal.

At Christmas time Rua step it up a gear with their festive offering. Throughout the month of December on Friday Nights, Rua is the place to be as they host dinner at Café Rua. Enjoy a meal created using the wealth of local producers from the West as you relax and catch up with friends.

Looking for the perfect gift for the food lover in your life? Rua are happy to put together a delightful hamper full of their carefully selected range of producers that feature in their shop at Rua Deli. Choose from cookbooks to handmade chocolate and chutneys and Irish biscuits. They also have made up ready to go hampers if you're in a rush.

Rua also understand the amount of preparation that goes into creating a fantastic festive feast and are only too happy to help take the stress away by providing you with the essentials to creating some great festive food favourites. Buy fruit for micne pies and cakes in store along with cranberry sauce, stuffing and goose fat for the perfect roasties on Christmas Day.

Rua also supply a full pre-order take out menu that you can order from, just in case you're tied for time and are having friends over during the festive period. Please note deadline for orders is Tuesday December 19th.

Discover more about Rua here.