Christmas at Beech Hill Country House Hotel

Perfect for those in Derry looking for a peaceful retreat to celebrate the end of a busy year and enjoy a festive feast of locally sourced ingredients on this relaxing 32 acre estate.

With a Christmas Lunch Menu offering of two courses for £21.95 / 3 courses £24.95 per person or Festive Dinner Menu from £29.95 per person we suggest you make a night of it and enjoy the splendour of their quirky bedrooms which blend period charm with contemporary touches. Discover more about staying at Beech Hill Country House hotel on our review page here.

Download their Christmas menu here