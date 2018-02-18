Celebrate the Year of the Dog in Las Vegas and Los Angeles

It's the Year of the Dog, a year for loyalty and honesty, hopeful portents for the days to come. So, pack your bags, make some reservations, and enjoy these wonderful specials happening through March 2: Chinese New Year is happily celebrated for 16 days!



China Poblano, Jose Andrés’ fantastical mashup of Chinese and Mexican cuisine at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, puts the emphasis on the Chinese side of the menu with a Year of the Dog celebration, through March 2. Special cocktails, using ingredients thought to provide prosperity and fortune, are featured like the Orange Blossom and Hair of the Dog, both made with Dragon Fire Baijiu, a traditional Chinese liqueur. The celebratory menu includes key elements for a Chinese New Year blessing such as fish in the Shunde Raw Fish dish of yellowtail, soy vinaigrette, Chinese mustard, sorrel, and fried mung bean noodle; and Swimming in Harmony, seared black cod, soy fume, and fried shiso leaf. Five à la carte selections have been created plus a special dessert, the Dragon’s Pearl, coconut tapioca placed alongside white sesame ice cream and topped with matcha meringue and lychee oba. All six dishes are available as a tasting menu, at $85 per person.

If You Missed the First Day of Celebration, You Can Celebrate with Food and Dance in Los Angeles:

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles will celebrate Chinese New Year at WP24 by Wolfgang Puck on February 23, with a special dinner 24 floors above Downtown Los Angeles. Evoking a traditional Asian night market experience, the pop-up event will offer a special menu with squid ink shrimp steamed dumplings, roasted Peking duck garnished with golden pineapple scallions, and sesame bao buns. Sweet touches are provided with a Year of the Dog cocktail and a mochi waffle dessert. There’s entertainment, too, with dragon dancers in traditional Chinese costumes. That’s something you don’t want to miss.





A variety of Beverly Hills hotels celebrate with their own special touches:

Stay at the Beverly Hilton and you’ll receive Chinese breakfast (room service or in the Circa 55 restaurant), a pair of the hotel’s custom slippers, a Chinese tradition; a Chinese Newspaper, tea, and a traditional “Tray of Togetherness” filled with sugared fruits and sweets for a new year.

The Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel will send you off on a Starline Celebrity Home Tour after welcoming you with its “China Ready” tea amenity and hotel slippers.

In-room Chinese tea service is included in your stay at the Montage Beverly Hills as well as a Mandarin monogrammed pillow, a dim sum-inspired dessert, and breakfast.

A luxurious New Year is guaranteed at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills by booking the Lunar New Year package. You’ll receive a traditional Lai See (red envelope) with a surprise welcome gift, a symbolic wealth-and-luck gift of citrus fruit, and a Chinese tea turndown amenity.