Carved with Love... at Tankardstown

To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, Tankardstown have carved out a small gift from felled trees on the Estate as a small memento for each couple who Dine in Brabazon on Valentines Night.
Romance is definitely in the air, wine & dine over a delectable Dinner with a few little loving surprises thrown in, live ‘music’ will complete the amorous atmosphere on Wednesday 14th February ….. Dinner for 2- €120 including a Bottle of Wine.
Contact Tankardstown House to reserve your table.
Why not steal your sweetheart away and stay overnight with us at Beautiful Tankardstown for just €300 for you two. This price includes overnight accommodation in one of their beautifully appointed Courtyard Cottage Suites, Breakfast the followng morning and the Romantic Dinner & Wine for two on Wednesday 14th February 2018.
