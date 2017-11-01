The Bushmills Inn Wins Prestigious Golf Tourism Award

The IGTOA National Golf Tourism Conference & Gala Irish Golf Awards is the largest annual gathering of Irish Golf Tourism Industry professionals and this year’s annual event took place on Sunday 22nd October and Monday 23rd October at one of Ireland's premier links courses, The Trump International Golf Links, Co Clare.

The Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association (IGTOA) is an organisation that represents the National Irish Golf Tourism Industry and is pro-active in the promotion, growth and development of Irish Golf Tourism domestically and overseas. Each year they celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism through The Gala Irish Golf Awards.

To celebrate the 20th year of the awards the IGTOA launched three additional award categories to recognise their Industry Partners that provide ‘across the board’ excellence to visiting golfers - Best Customer Experience for Property, Service Provider and Golf Course. The Bushmills Inn were delighted to have been awarded ‘The 2017 IGTOA Best Customer Experience Property Award’ at the Gala Black Tie event which was hosted by Shane O’Donoghue the CEO of Niche Media and CNN’s Host of the International monthly golf programme, Living Golf.

Alan Walls, Hotel Manager at The Bushmills Inn said, “Firstly, I would like to thank the IGTOA for the tremendous work that they do in the promotion of Irish golf tourism and of the whole of Ireland as a world class destination. I would also like to thank the IGTOA board members for their unfaltering commitment over the years to Irish golf and tourism and for considering The Bushmills Inn as worthy of this very prestigious award.”

He added, “I must also thank all the Golf Tour Operators and Business Partners for their hard work and continued support over the years and we will endeavour to continue providing top class facilities and services to all your clients. I would also like to pay tribute to the enormous contributions made by the whole team at the Hotel, without whom, none of this would have been possible.”

The 21st National Golf Tourism Conference and 2018 Gala Irish Golf Awards will take place at Galgorm Resort, County Antrim and The Royal Portrush Golf Club, County Antrim on the 21st and 22nd October 2018.

Discover More about The Bushmills Inn here