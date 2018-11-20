The Bushmills Inn is Crowned Best Hotel in Ireland

Good Food Ireland awarded establishment, The Bushmills Inn, Co. Antrim has been named Best Hotel in Ireland by Best Loved Hotels.

Best Loved Hotels hosted a black-tie Awards ceremony in The King’s Head Hotel, Cirencester, on Monday 12th November, which was attended by some of the UK’s top independent hoteliers.

The Best Loved Awards, now in their 4th year, celebrated a whole host of winners, representing the ‘Best of the Best’ of the company’s UK, Irish and international hotel portfolios. All of the hotels are independently-owned, across the country’s regions, with thirteen specialist categories, which attracted over 7,500 nominations from customers all over the world.

Nominations for the Best Loved Awards opened in June 2018 and Best Loved customers were invited to nominate hotels where they had stayed and experienced ‘best in class’ stays. The Bushmills Inn were delighted to be crowned the regional winner for all Ireland earning them the coveted title of Best Hotel in Ireland.

Speaking on behalf of The Bushmills Inn, Hotel Manager Alan Walls said:

“Winning the Best Hotel in Ireland in the Best Loved Hotels Award is a huge recognition for our amazing team who are completely committed to ensuring that all our guests' expectations are exceeded. It is a fantastic achievement which shows just how much their professionalism and dedication is appreciated by all who stay with us.”

Julian Ebbutt, Managing Director of Best Loved Hotels, said:

“Best Loved Hotels is based on both reputation, and recommendation, it’s the personal experience shared by our customers that assists other customers decide on which hotel to go to next. We have nearly 200 hotels on offer in this year’s UK and Ireland collection, and a new international collection, so our offering goes from strength to strength. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, on behalf of Best Loved and many happy customers.”

Best Loved Hotels originally set up in 1993, is a dynamic online travel tool which allows customers to research, select and book hotel stays at the very best prices in the UK and Ireland. Born from a zest for travel and the finer things in life, Best Loved Hotels (UK and Ireland) is a unique collection of over 200 independent hotels, which range from grand stately homes to village inns and from city townhouses to rural country retreats, each of which is loved for its own individual style and character.

The Bushmills Inn dates back to the early 1600s when the Coaching Inn was a favourite stop off for saddle sore visitors en route to the Giant’s Causeway. The accommodation comprises of 41 individually designed Guest Rooms and Suites, many with views extending over the River Bush. Amenities include an AA Rosette Restaurant, a Gas Bar still lit by Victorian gas light, a private 30 seater Cinema, Meetings and Events Suites, a heli-pad, a patio for al fresco dining and an acre of private lawns sweeping down to the River Bush.

