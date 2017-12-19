The Bushmills Inn celebrates 30th Anniversary after Record Year of Award Wins

The Bushmills Inn reinforced its reputation for excellence with a record haul of industry awards in 2017 as the 4-star hotel celebrates its 30th Anniversary.

The boutique hotel and restaurant on the Causeway Coastal route first opened its doors in 1987 and toasted its 30th year with six major awards including ‘Hotel of the Year’ and ‘Customer Service Excellence’ at the 2017 Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

The family run hotel was also named one of the top 25 UK Hotels in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards, the only Hotel in Northern Ireland to be listed two years running.

Other 2017 accolades include the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation’s ‘Reception Team of the Year’, the Golfers Guide to Ireland’s ‘Best Boutique Golf Hotel in Ireland’ and Ireland Golf Tour Operators Association’s 'Best Customer Experience Property’.

Alan Walls, Hotel Manager at The Bushmills Inn, said: “Our outstanding success in 2017 is the perfect anniversary present as we celebrate our 30th year in business. These prestigious accolades recognise the hotel’s commitment to excellence and the hard work and dedication of all our staff.

“The team works incredibly hard to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience to all our guests, as well as promoting the Causeway Coast and Glens as an exciting and vibrant destination.”

Originally a Coaching Inn, dating back to the 1600s, the historic site was meticulously restored in 1987 into a 10-bedroom hotel and restaurant.

Two multi-million pound expansions have transformed the old coach house, stables and mill house into an AA 4 Star Silver hotel with 41 luxurious bedrooms and suites, an AA Rosette restaurant, an exclusive cinema, state of the art conference facilities, courtyard patio and helipad.

Alan continues: “We are going from strength to strength as we head into our 31st year of business. Our rich history and commitment to customer service makes us one of Northern Ireland’s most attractive and well known places to stay.

“We currently employ 95 local full time and part time employees and we will be looking to expand our team further over the next 12 months as occupancy levels increase each year and we continue to welcome more and more guests from all around the world to visit the Causeway Coast and Glens.

“We will continue to invest in the hotel and our staff to ensure we exceed guest expectations so they go away and tell others that The Bushmills Inn epitomises the true spirit of local hospitality.”