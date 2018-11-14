Bread Making Masterclass at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village from €105pp

Become a master bread maker with a little help from the team at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village, Co. Wicklow. Ireland has a strong tradition of bread making going back generations, visitors to the masterclass will learn all about this, before getting down to the nitty gritty and making a variety of breads including Organic Irish Flat Bread, Organic Irish Sourdough and much more. The details are as follows:

Location: Brooklodge & Macreddin Village, Co. Wicklow

Date: Wednesday November 21st 11.00am - 15.00pm

Pricing: €105 pp or €165 pps with B&B stay

Inclusions: Tea & Coffee with homemade biscuits on arrival, tuition, bread making masterclass, tasters throughout the day, lunch in The Waterside Lounge, recipes and freshly baked bread to take home.

Booking is essential.

Booking: Email: reservations@brooklodge.com Tel: +353 402 36444

