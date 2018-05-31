Bloom in the Park 2018

The June Bank Holiday weekend can only mean one thing... Bloom in the Park has returned to Dublin's Phoenix Park!

One of Ireland's largest festivals since its beginning in 2007 as a small promotional vehicle for Horticulure, Bloom has grown in leaps and bounds that not only promotes a wide array of horticultural practices but now encompasses retail and tourism along with having an amazing food village offering, for food lovers looking to discover the wide range of great tasting Irish food and drink that's now on offer.

Bloom offers a great day out for all the family, peruse the amazing show gardens designed by some of Ireland's leading gardeners and hosticulturalists. Discover what it's like to live on a working farm with 'Margaret's Fun On the Farm' before taking it all in with a bite to eat while you relax in the picnic area. Finish off the day with a visit to the retail tent for some shopping!

One aspect of Bloom that draws in many eager members of the public is the Food Market & Inn, located in the Bloom's Food Village. Ireland's top food and drink producers have come together to showcase their exceptional food and drink for you to enjoy. Make sure to browse around the market sampling and buying as you go, who knows you may discover your new favourite food! Why not chat with stall holders who will only be too happy to tell you their stories. You will feel the passion that these producers have for their produce and drink.

Good Food Ireland members have once again come out in force as they showcase their great tasting food and drink. From cheesemakers to preservers and juice and cordial makers you will be spoiled for choice on where to start sampling first! Here are the full list of Good Food Ireland members featuring at Bloom 2018. Make sure to stop by their stalls to say hello!