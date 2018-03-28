While it’s one of the most important holidays in Christianity, Easter in America is often a celebration that anyone can take part in. After all, who doesn’t love delicious Easter treats, fun games, and adorable chocolate bunnies? Cities all over the country host elaborate Easter celebrations, and marshmallow Peeps and Cadbury crème eggs abound. Some cities do Easter better than others, however, as proven by a recent study done by Wallethub.

These Are the Best Cities to Celebrate Easter in America Gallery

In order to determine just which American cities are the best ones for celebrating Easter, the study took four different metrics into account. They scored each city based on the number of Easter observers (which was determined by the share of the population that is Christian as well as churches per capita), and the prevalence of Easter traditions by calculating candy and chocolate stores per capita, gift shops per capita, brunch restaurants per capita, the cost of a restaurant meal, and the number of Google searches related to Easter traditions. The study also ranked cities based on Easter weather, as well as whether they know how to have a kid-friendly Easter by taking into account the number of Easter egg hunts per capita, acres of parkland per capita (as this is where many of the egg hunts and events are held), and the share of the population that’s 8 years old or younger. While the Wallethub study ranked 100 cities, we thought we’d take a look at the top 10 to see why they’re the best cities to celebrate Easter in America.