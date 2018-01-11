Beat the January Blues with a Midweek Break

Christmas is long gone and the end of the first month of the year seems so far away. This is the time when the winter blues hit in a big way. Days are short. Weather is quite often atrocious. There’s not much to look forward to, till spring dawns on February 1st. Or so it would seem.

If you’ve still got a few bob to spend after the Christmas hols and New Year sales, or perhaps you were wise enough to put some dosh aside for exactly this sort of rainy day, there are some terrific bargains to be had in midweek breaks this month. Have a butcher’s at this little lot!

DUNRAVEN ARMS HOTEL, ADARE, Co. LIMERICK

Ireland’s prettiest village (as its reputation states!) is home to The Dunraven Arms Hotel. An old hunting lodge turned luxury culinary accommodation, right in the heart of this gorgeous village. A night away here is just what the doctor ordered to beat the January blues! One night’s B&B and dinner in the award winning Maigue Restaurant starts at €180.00 for two people in an Executive Double or Twin Room in the middle of January. A little piece of heaven for a night, when you feel you really need to escape. Check availability now, on the Dunraven Arms website.

GLEESONS RESTAURANT & ROOMS, ROSCOMMON TOWN

Home from home is what we’d call Gleesons Restaurant & Rooms in the centre of Roscommon Town. From the moment you walk in, a warm rosy glow spreads over you and the blues melt away like magic. This fully restored period house and restaurant and its wonderful owners Eamonn and Mary Gleeson have the wonderful capability of making you feel like you’re one of their own.

Check yourself in to one of the comfy bedrooms before enjoying dinner in the restaurant downstairs. After breakfast the next morning, take a stroll around the town, filled with impressive buildings and a wide range of shops, restaurants, amenities and activities. A bit of R&R in the middle of the week is what the winter days of January are made for! Call the house for more details and booking rates.

FAITHLEGG HOUSE HOTEL & GOLF RESORT, CO. WATERFORD

Live like a Lord in an 18th Century country pile, at Faithlegg House Hotel & Golf Resort in rural County Waterford. Even if it is only for one night! Elegant period charm in the public rooms and bedrooms, plus a fine dining experience in the restaurant, awaits all those who enter here. Head Chef Jenny Flynn uses the best of local for her dinner menu.

This extends to breakfast, which is nothing less than a veritable feast. You can stroll the grounds or even have a round of golf on the course here, during your stay. Last minute midweek stays for January and February get 10% off one night’s B&B and 20% off two nights. Bookable on the Faithlegg House website now, according to availability.

BUSHMILLS INN, BUSHMILLS CO. ANTRIM

If you like Irish whiskey, you could do worse than to go to the home village of one of Ireland’s most famous distilleries. Bushmills village in Co. Antrim is home to the world-renowned Bushmills Distillery. And also, the home of one of Ireland’s oldest inns. The Bushmills Inn operated as a coaching inn and stables dating back to 1608. In its modern guise, all the olde worlde charm of the original house has been preserved, in a sympathetic restoration and extension.

The hotel now boasts 41 guest bedrooms, some with views of the River Bush, all furnished with charm and sensitivity, with luxury at the top of the list of priorities! Facilities here include cosy reading rooms and the welcoming Gas Bar, named from the original gas lights still in operation here. The Bushmills Inn Restaurant is the home of fine dining using the best local produce from the Antrim and the wider Northern Ireland area. A great spot for relaxing, with some good midweek B&B deals on Millhouse Classic and Deluxe Rooms in January. You’re only a stroll from the distillery for the famous tour. And a short drive from the scenic wonders and mythological magic of the Giant’s Causeway.



GALGORM RESORT AND SPA, GALGORM, CO. ANTRIM

Peace. Tranquility. A luxury spa, fine dining restaurant and two casual dining options, plus 163 beautiful acres of country estate to explore. How does that sound for a wonderful retreat? We like the idea of it already! Specially for January, the considerate folks at Galgorm Resort and Spa in Co. Antrim have put together the Galgorm Indulgent Experience. What does that involve, we wonder?

Well, you get to curl your tootsies up in a Superior Guestroom, and use the wonderful Serenity Garden and Thermal Village during your stay. You also get a fabulous three course dinner at Gillies Bar and Grill or Fratelli’s Ristorante on site here. Oh, and there’s a fab brekkie waiting in the morning. Priced at £210 (sterling) for two people sharing a room. Package available to book online for available Monday-Thursday dates in January and February. Who’s up for it? We are!

