Barron's Bakery Mobile Bread Shop

Barron's Bakery have just launched their Mobile Bread Shop which you can see at Dungarvan Farmers Market every Thursday morning. Esther & Joe wanted to make their customers experience more comfortable during the inclement weather of the winter months whilst keeping a professional service as always. Choose from a varied selection of home baked goodies from this long established bakery. Old fashioned butter loaves - a sweet version of a normal pan, barn brack with the addition of spices and dried fruits, seed loaves and traditional Irish brown soda bread are among the bread choices.

The famous Waterford Blaa - a soft bread roll brought to the area by the Huguenots, is also here. Over the years the baking has grown to include: elegant Gateaux, individual pastries such as Vanilla Slices, Chester Cake and Chocolate Truffle Buns, cakes like old fashioned handmade Battenberg, fresh fruit tarts, pies and crumbles, and savoury quiches. These have all been added to the Barron range, all handmade and beautifully presented.

Not to mention their award winning Cornerstone Loaf, healthy brown seed bread packed with goodness, is named after the large cornerstone which protrudes from a row of terraced houses just up the road. Pop by their mobile bread shop next time you're at the market!

