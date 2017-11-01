Ballymaloe Bolognese Pita Pockets

This is a quick and easy after-work or school idea, fill the pitas with Bolognese, shredded lettuce, red pepper and a sprinkling of cheddar. Try adding grated carrot for crunch and a little jalapeno for an extra kick.

Heat a little olive oil and cook the mince through in a saucepan on the hob, add the Ballymaloe Bolognese Pasta Sauce and stir until bubbling. Toast the pitas. To create the pita pockets, open the pitas and add a little of all the fillings. Experiment with different fillings, Bolognese is great with a whole array of veg.