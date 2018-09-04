Autumn of Awards for Wexford Home Preserves

Food producer, Wexford Home Preserves has seen fantastic success in recent years and this is set to continue as they are up for top awards this Autumn for their delicious products.

This small family business, where they still make every one of their products by hand, using nothing but natural ingredients, has been shortlisted in the upcoming Food and Drink Business Awards, the Blas na hEireann awards and the Irish Quality Food Awards. This follows on the heels of their recent win of 2 Gold Stars in the Great Taste Awards for their beautiful Blackcurrant jam, made with blackcurrants grown in Co. Wexford by Des Jeffares.

The four products shortlisted in the Blas na hÉireann awards are:

Strawberry and Prosecco Conserve

Clementine Marmalade

Cranberry and Fig Chutney for Dunnes Simply Better

Handmade Irish Raspberry Preserve for Dunnes Simply Better



Four products have been selected for the final of the rish Quality Food Awards:

Orange and Gin Marmalade

Clementine Marmalade

Wexford Blackcurrant Jam

Orange and Honey Ham Glaze for Dunnes Simply Better



Wexford Home Preserves is also honoured to have been shortlisted in the inaugural Food and Drink Business Awards to be held in September. As a small, homegrown business, Wexford Home Preserves is dedicated to sourcing the best ingredients for their jams, marmalades and savoury preserves as locally as possible. Owner, Laura Sinnott commented “We love getting recognition for the quality of our products because we know it acknowledges our growers and our team here too. We are very proud of them and the great job that they do.”

We have our fingers crossed for this Wexford producer and eagerly await news of success!

Discover more about Wexford Home Preserves on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.