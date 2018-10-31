Attend the Slieve Aughty Christmas Festival from €7.50pp

Slieve Aughty Christmas Festival

Immerse youself in Christmas cheer at the Slieve Aughty Christmas Festival taking place in Loughrea, Galway Saturdays and Sundays from December 1st-23rd. The whole family is invited to explore the enchanted forest to see what the fairies are up to this Christmas before browsing the Christmas shop. Kids get to visit with Santa before taking a ride on Santa's pony reindeer.

Relevant details are as follows:

€3/baby up to 23mths - €17.50/child (2-12 years) - €7.50/adult

Saturdays and Sundays December 1st-23rd,

Family Festival: 12-2 or 3-5pm.

Organic food and drink will be available from 11am to 3pm at

The Three Tower Organic Kitchen.

Check out the Full Christmas Brochure here. You can also read the Good Food Ireland Review of The Three Towers Eco House & Organic Kitchen.

BOOKINGS - Quote GFI when booking Email: info@slieveaughtycentre.com Tel: 00353 (0) 909745246

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used in the Three Towers Eco House & Organic Kitchen and in any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland.