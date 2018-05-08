Asian Influences Shape New Menu at Lough Erne Resort’s Blaney Bar



Visitors to Lough Erne Resort’s popular Blaney Bar will notice some fragrant changes to the menu, following Head Chef Noel McMeel’s recent return from his travels across Asia.



A fusion of East meets West, the new menu brings together Northern Ireland’s finest ingredients with some of the latest flavour combinations and cooking techniques from Thailand and Bali as well as inspiration from five-star luxury travel destinations such as Dubai and Singapore.



For light bites, try the Fermanagh Pork and Prawn Dumpling; complemented with cashew nuts in a spicy red pepper sauce or the Crispy Chicken Dim Sum with Islander Kelp from the shores of Rathlin Island – our native take on Asian seaweed.



The Tedfords Pork Belly Salad nods to the latest foodie trend of fermenting by turning Irish stalwart – the humble cabbage – into kimchi, and pairing with Asian leaf, Bok Choi.



For main courses, the Silverhill Sweet Maple Duck Confit comes on a bed of Shanghai noodles, with a crispy wonton and a sweet coriander dressing.



Sweet and Sticky Pork Ribs complete the fusion menu, pairing Fermanagh’s famous pork with mango and peanuts for a smooth, creamy finish.



For those still looking for that wholesome Northern Irish fayre Noel McMeel is famous for, the Celtic Finnan Haddie Chowder served with homemade soda bread won’t disappoint nor will menu favourites, Chef Noel’s Haddock, Baby Rocket Salad & Fried Cut Chips or Kettyle Irish Sirloin.

Would love to learn more about this Five Star luxury resort in Northern Ireland? Take a look at their Good Food Ireland profile page here.

