Achill Island Sea Salt Now Taking Guided Tours of their Factory

Achill Island Sea Salt have opened up their doors to the public as they are now giving guided tours of their factory.

Achill Island Sea Salt captures the essence of this enigmatic island off the coast of Co. Mayo in the wild West of Ireland. This food company truly is a family affair as father and mother Kieran and Marjorie work hand and hand with their kids in promoting this sea salt harvested from the waters of the Atlantic. The O'Malley family are preserving and continuing a longstanding island traditon of sea salt production and are doing a wonderful job if we do say so ourselves!

An intense salty flavour of the sea is what you taste when you use Achill Island Sea Salt. The complex mineral character comes from minerals naturally occurring in the Atlantic Ocean around Achill, and the spring water flowing from the mountains on the island into the sea. The flaky consistency of Achill Island Sea Salt makes it a perfect table salt for sprinkling on food and great for cooking. This is a natural full flavoured salt, so you don’t need a lot to enhance a dish.

The O'Malleys are delighted now to provide guided tours of their factory so that the public can get a true understanding about the production of their sea salt. Discover the journey of this product from the water harvested in the Atlantic to its final stage of being placed on a shop shelf. Make sure to also peruse the quaint gift shop featuring products from other Irish food producers and the specially designed Achill Island sea salt pinch pots are a must for any kitchen!

Tours take place every Thursday and Friday at 12.00pm and booking is essential. Tours on other days can be made by arrangement only where minimum numbers may apply. The cost is €7.00 per adult and kids under 14 go free.

To book, contact Achill Island Sea Salt directly, their details can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.