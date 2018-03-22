9 Places to Celebrate Easter Brunch around the World with Your Family

Easter coincides with many Spring Break holidays this year. If you’re planning a trip to see relatives in the US or traveling outside of the country, here are a few delicious ideas:

Shangri-La Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Whether passing through Abu Dhabi en route to another destination, or making Abu Dhabi your final stop, you can schedule a holiday brunch at the beautiful Shangri-La Hotel. Celebrate the joy of the holiday with live band entertainment, delicious food, children’s activities and a spectacular “egg parade” for an unforgettable Easter Extravaganza. From egg-hunting to traditional "pysanka" egg-coloring, the ultimate Easter brunch awaits at Sofra. For bookings call (02) 509 8555 or email restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com.



The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, Bali, Indonesia

Located on the white-sand Nusa Dua beach, The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, is home to three ultra-luxurious properties with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. This Easter, The Mulia’s signature seaside Mediterranean and Pan Asian restaurant, Soleil, hosts a festive Easter brunch buffet with a menu of braised lamb shank with white bean ragout, Italian burrata filled ravioli of pork, crab thermidor, and honey-glazed roasted pork legs. Dessert treats round out the afternoon fête.



The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Surpass your children’s wildest dream while overlooking the Pacific Ocean with a beachside Easter event with pony rides, photo opps and bunny baskets. There’s also an Easter buffet, Easter bunny visits, an egg hunt and a piñata celebration.



Soneva, Maldives

For Easter, the resort mixes treats for adults and families with a special tasting menu from guest Michelin-starred chefs from around the world, world-class wine tastings and family-friendly activities such as a papier-mâché egg-making workshop and Easter egg painting classes. Also on Easter Sunday, "The World's Greatest Easter Egg Hunt" uses eggs made from recycled plastic, with chocolate prizes at the end and guests are invited to participate in Soneva's acclaimed Easter Food Journey, a gastronomic voyage from one length of the resort to the other, sampling a variety of cuisines at special food stands stationed around the property.



Hassler, Rome, Italy

The five-star historic hotel located atop the Spanish Steps has a special menu to celebrate Easter in Rome this year, as the hotel celebrates 125 years. On Easter Sunday, they'll have an all-day 5-course menu at their Salone Eva bistro, serving specialties like tartare of asparagus, egg and truffle, baked lamb shank, and lasagna with ricotta. At their Michelin-starred panoramic restaurant Imàgo, they're serving a gourmet lunch for Easter, with a fior di latte cheese risotto, lamb cooked with mustard seeds and white asparagus, and more.



The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans Celebrate both the 300th Anniversary of the city of New Orleans and Easter in the stunning Davenport Lounge of the Ritz-Carlton with a surprise appearance by Peter Cottontail at a special afternoon tea with cookie decorating, an Easter egg hunt, and other delicious holiday treats.A four-course brunch with menus for both children and adults will be served in the M Bistro.



The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida

For a beach escape, South Florida's Diplomat Beach Resort is the place to celebrate with your family and loved ones. You can find the Easter bunny at The Diplomat's Lobby every Saturday through Easter. After snapping a photo with the Easter bunny, dine at celeb Chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s Coastal American restaurant, Point Royal. The seaside venue will feature a lavish Easter brunch buffet with a juice-centered cocktail bar, expansive seasonal spread, and a variety of sweet stations with the likes of waffles, chocolate chip cookies, Grand Marnier crème brûlée and pot de fleur cake pops. Savory dishes include peppercorn prime ribeye, fried oyster po’ boys, and roasted lamb leg.

W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills If the West Coast is more your Easter destination, the W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills near Santa Monica’s expansive beach will have colorful Easter eggs and prizes on their WET deck. The grand prize -- if you find the golden egg -- is a one-night stay.

InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Away from the beach in the downtown section of LA, grab a brunch with a view at two of the restaurants at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. For brunch, Dekkadance, located on the 69th floor, will feature a unique farm-to-fork international marketplace. La Boucherie, a high-end French-inspired steakhouse on the 71st floor, offers a high-end dinner experience with a three-course menu.