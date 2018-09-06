6 Course Tasting Menu at La Côte in Aid of Irish Hospice Foundation

La Côte Seafood Restaurant, Co. Wexford is hosting a very special 6 course tasting menu evening in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare and the Irish Hospice Foundation on September 16th.

Located on Wexford town's bustling quayside, La Côte Seafood Restaurant is a must visit place to get some excellent seafood when passing through the sunny south east. Chef Proprietor Paul Hynes cooks up a storm in the kitchen, while fellow proprietor Edwina Hynes manages front of house and makes sure diners have an unforgettable dining experience. Paul's creativity with his dishes knows no bounds. Each dish is served up with an expert balance of flavours accompanied by flawless presentation.

While kept busy each night in the restaurant, Paul and Edwina make sure from time to time to host special dining evenings at La Côte. The upcoming dining event is extra special as it's in aid of a very worthwhile cause, Wexford Hospice Homecare and the Irish Hospice Foundation. The evening will feature a delightful 6 Course Tasting Menu with wine pairings. The dinner will be prepared by Paul and close friend and former colleague Arnold Jose. The event is in tribute to Arnie's close friend Frank Finnucane who sadly passed away at 39 years old after a long fought battle with spinal cancer. This charity dinner is about raising money for an incredible foundation who has helped so many and remembering Arnie’s amazing friend Frank Finnucane who is gone but not forgotten.

Tickets for the charity dinner are €85.00pp with all proceeds going to Wexford Hospice Homecare. A perfect opportunity to support a cause so close to many people's hearts while enjoying what promises to be an amazing meal from the award winning La Côte Seafood Restaurant.

For more information contact La Côte Seafood Restaurant directly. Their contact details can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.