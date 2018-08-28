6 Course Tasting Evenings at Richys Restaurant, Co. Cork

In celebration of the famous Taste of West Cork Festival taking place from September 7th-16th, Richys Restaurant, Co. Cork are holding to two tasting menu nights on September 12th and 14th.

West Cork is coming alive in the month of September as the region holds its famous and longlasting food festival, A Taste of West Cork Food Festival. Numerous events from cooking demos with a host of both national and international guest chefs, exhibitons and tasting sessions to name but a few are taking place over the course of a week and a half. Many local businesses are taking the opportunity to get invlovled in the fun with their special events including Richys Restaurant, located in the popular West Cork town of Clonakilty.

Richy Virahsawmy is the proprietor of Richys Restaurant which celebrated 14 years in business during the summer, he is a champion of local food and uses the wealth of top class local producers from the region throughout his menus. In celebration of the much loved festival, Richy and his team are hosting two special tasting menu evenings.

September 12th - 6 Course Indian Infused Tasting Menu

Richys Restaurant's new Head Chef, Meeran Gani Manzoor introduces diners to the world of rich Indian flavours with his 6 course tasting menu. Sample the vast experience that Meeran has from working around the world in places such as The Dorchester in London with his inspired menu which combines Indian flavour with the best of Irish produce.

September 14th - 6 Course Belgian Influenced Tasting Menu

On the 14th of September, Richys welcome Belgian Chef, Daphny Hilven who will wow guests with a sample of delightful Belgian cuisine. Daphne has worked in a number of top restruants around the world including those awarded Michelin Stars. Her skill and experience will no doubt lend itself to another wonderful evening of fine cuisine for those lucky diners attending on the night!

Tickets for each night are €60.00 which includes a drink upon arrival.

Contact Richys Restaurant Directly to Book your tickets and do so soon to avoid disappointment.

Richys contact details can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.