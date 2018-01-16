5 Winter Soups to Keep You Cosy

There’s not much to beat a big bowlful of homemade soup to warm the cockles these cold days. From strictly veggie, to full on fish soup which could act as a light main course supper, our soups will have your inner central heating set to cosy in no time.

Try these five delicious seasonal soup recipes from our recipe collection.



● The Butler’s Pantry Roasted Pumpkin Soup is a classic dish for autumn, when the pumpkin season is in full swing. You might struggle to find pumpkins this time of year, but you will get butternut squash, which is also good for this. Try the recipe and see for yourself.

● Knobbly celeriac is a root vegetable which is part of the celery family which also includes celery, carrot and parsley. Celeriac is sometimes known as ‘celery root’, which is easy to understand when you taste the vibrant aniseed flavours.

Celeriac makes superb soup. This Creamy Celeriac Soup from Donegal Rapeseed Oil is smooth and velvety, packed with spicy hints of fresh rootginger. Fancy a bowl? View the recipe here.

● Lentils are full of protein and make a great addition to the diet for vegetarians and vegans. Spicy Red Lentil Soup is just what winter ordered! Packed with chilli, garlic and coriander, you’ll be feeling pretty toasty from the inside out, after a bowl of this.

● This Italian style fish soup from Tara Walker at East Coast Cookery School can double as a light supper, served with good crusty bread. Zuppa di Pesce is made with fresh fish caught in Irish waters and seasoned with the minerally tastes of Oriel Sea Salt from Clogherhead on the east coast of Ireland. A marriage of two cultures in one bowl! A winner dinner, we think!

● Last up, a chunky soup which marries winter root veg and butternut squash in a flavoursome broth enriched with chickpeas.

From our own recipe bank, this is is a meal in a bowl, Chunky Chickpea and Vegetable Winter Weather Soup will leave you feeling full and satisfied on a cold January evening!