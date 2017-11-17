5 Weekend Treats with the WOW Factor

TGI Friday!! Another week down and congrats to those who got through it unscathed! As a reward, you’ve got two whole days to relax and unwind. That could be catching up with friends and family, or having a wander round the shops. But for most of us, the weekend almost always means a treat in food terms. You’ve got more time on your hands to get creative. And we have a few ideas that won’t have you tied to the stove for very long, but will be worth the effort!

1. From Lynda Booth of Dublin Cookery School comes Pork and Beef Ragu Tagliatelle featured in her recently released cookbook Fearless Food. A heavenly mix of beef and pork mince, cooked in her own style. Lynda has moved away from the trad mince topping for pasta by using milk and tomato puree to bind the meats with flavourings like streaky bacon lardons and vegetables. A divine dish that satisfies the craving for comfort food and introduces a bit of real Italy to your kitchen this weekend.



,

2. Getting back to basics for a Saturday night supper, Ballymaloe Foods' Bolognese Pitta Pockets combine the tomato mince mix of Bolognese sauce with crunchy salad.

All this flavoursome goodness is packed in handy pitta bread pockets you can eat with your hands, off your lap in front of the telly! Now that’s the kinda weekend food we want!

,

3. Brunch is something we can all buy into at the weekend. That lazy space between breakfast and lunch on a Saturday or Sunday morning is the time to sit round the table with the folks over some good food and the newspapers. And maybe swap a bit of juicy family gossip while you’re at it. These fantastic French Toasts with Raspberry and Vanilla from Butler’s Pantry will go down a treat for brunch. This recipe uses seasonal summer fresh blackberries. But you can use frozen ones or a mixed berry compote or even Irish apple compote. Either way – they’re delicious!

,

4. You don’t have to go to the nearest takeaway for a burger this weekend. These Irish Blue Cheese Burgers contain crumbly Boyne Valley Blue Cheese made from goats milk.

Served on homemade brown soda bread buns, they satisfy that burger craving but are made from really good things. So get your pinny on and knock up a meaty treat this weekend.

,

5. After the main course ideas, you’ll want something suitably seasonal for dessert. A pudding which ticks the early winter boxes for warming comfort food, meets irresistible tastes. Ballymaloe House Sticky Toffee Pudding is nursery food made glorious. A rich sponge enriched with dates and espresso coffee, oozing with a thick and sensuous caramel sauce. Knock this one up at the weekend and don’t expect not to have to share it!