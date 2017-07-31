3 Los Angeles Events You Need to Know About

From a two-day hot sauce celebration to a cocktail festival that promises drinks from 30 Los Angeles bars, here are three events you should have on your summer calendar.

California Hot Sauce Expo

Listen up, chile heads, this event is for you. The third annual California Hot Sauce Expo is happening Aug. 19 and 20 at City National Grove of Anaheim. It’s two days celebrating all things hot, plus eating competitions. There will be hot sauce from 40 hot sauce makers around the world as well as food vendors. And when the heat gets a little too hot to handle, look for one of the craft beer or specialty cocktail vendors. If you enjoy watching others in chile agony, there’s an area called the Stage of Doom, where the competitions will take place. This year, you can expect the Guinness Book of World Records Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, the Booze & Infuse Cocktail Competition and the Spicy Pizza of Doom contest. Also look out for Lucha Libra wrestling, because when your mouth is on fire, why not cheer on wrestlers in cool masks? There are three tiers of tickets, including $10 general admission, $40 craft brew package tickets and $75 VIP package tickets. Everyone gets access to the hot sauce samples and the eating competitions. The craft brew package includes extras like drink tokens, and the VIP package includes access to a VIP area with complimentary drinks and a BBQ buffet. 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, cahotsauceexpo.com.

Los Angeles Chocolate Salon

If you’re the sort of person who keeps a not-so-secret chocolate stash, then you’ll want to check out the 11th Los Angeles Chocolate Salon. It’s basically a convention center full of both chocolate and fellow chocolate lovers from around the world, held Oct. 1 in Pasadena. A ticket gets you access to chocolate tastings, demonstrations, and chef and author talks. Some of the participating chocolatiers include Amano, Mignon, Zenbunni, Valenza and David Bacco. And if you’re into edibles, this year, Défoncé Chocolatier, the seed-to-bar company that was started by a former Apple employee, will do a presentation on its chocolate edibles (you must be 21 or older to attend this presentation). Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $10. The Pasadena Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, www.LAChocolateSalon.com.

