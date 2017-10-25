25/10/2017 - A Tasty Waterford Chamber “Business After Hours” at Walsh’s Bakehouse

Blaas, brioche, Blaager and Barista coffee made for a very enjoyable evening at Walsh’s Bakehouse for the recent October Waterford Chamber Business After Hours.

On arrival, guests were given a tour of the new state of the art facilities at Lacken Road Business Park, showcasing the huge investment Dermot and Michael Walsh have made into the growth and production of the world famous Blaa.

As the networking began, chef Fergal Phelan and his team served up delicious treats using the freshly baked products, while a local craft brewer offered the perfect accompaniments.

Speaking at the event, Waterford Chamber Vice President Jonathan Earl said: “Like the Blaa, Michael and Dermot are a bit of an enigma. Third generation bakers, they could have been happy doing what previous generations have done and serving Waterford. But they had the ambition and drive to make their product sit alongside the most notable food brand names in the work. This ambition drove them to invest in blast freezing technology, the key to making the Blaa an international product. And now this, a new chapter in the history of Walsh’s Bakehouse. With state of the art equipment and even greater plans for the businesses and all its products, we just know Michael and Dermot will hold true to their Waterford origins and their high standards.”

On behalf of Walsh’s Bakehouse, Dermot Walsh said: “We hope that you enjoyed seeing our new state of the art facility. We have delivered on a vision Michael and I have had for many years. Through careful planning and research, and with incredible support, we are delighted to show you, the most modern, sustainable bakery built in Ireland this year. By now you have got to sample some of our range of products. We supply locally to retail, nationally through select distributors and on to the UK, France, Germany and Dubai. We proudly continue the tradition of baking which has been in our family for three generations since 1921 – this facility is the beginning of the next chapter.”

Best wishes for continued success to Michael, Dermot, and all their team!

The Blaa achieved Protected Geographic Indication (PGI) status last year to claim its place alongside renowned products like Italy’s Parma Ham, and France’s Camembert. It's a must try for fans of good food!



Discover more about Walsh's Bakehouse here >

For more information please contact the Good Food Ireland Press Room - info@goodfoodireland.ie