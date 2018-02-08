16 Sweet Ways to Enjoy a Valentine’s Date in the Big Apple

Haven't figured out what to do yet for Valentitne's Day? Here are 16 intriguing ideas.

Make a Reservation

Rice & Gold, Dale Talde’s new restaurant in the Hotel 50 Bowery is offering a special Asian Fusion Valentine’s day pairing dinner. Mixing up Asian flavors with sweet treats, wine and specially curated cocktails, the dinner showcases the intriguing food combinations that fans have loved since chef’s first restaurant in Park Slope.



Another Asian favorite has created a special off-menu Valentine’s Day evening. Mixian noodles, Little Tong Noodle Shop's Yunnanese specialty, combine with choices like ghost chicken and beef tartare, all guaranteed to add significant spice to your palate and your evening. For a sweet balance, the evening will finish with a special dessert and a glass of sake. Three seatings only on Valentine’s Day.

My vote for “bringing sexy back,” Zuma is offering three omakase options for Valentine’s Day, showing off their top-notch sushi and Japanese izakaya dishes. Diners will begin with a glass of Champagne and finish with a romantic surprise dessert. If you’re one of the couples to book the restaurant’s three private rooms overlooking the main dining room, a private chef will create a very personalized experience with wine and sake pairings. Extend your night in one of the ultra-romantic booths in the lounge and listen to tunes spun by a live DJ.



Passing through Grand Central Terminal? Agern, the Scandinavian import with noma heritage will give you reason to miss your train with a special red-toned menu for two (think: radishes, beef heart tartare, beets, blank currants and more).

The iconic New York restaurant Gotham Bar and Grill will pair jazz by the Gabrielle Gorman Quartet with a special dinner on Valentine’s Day. As part of the romantic evening, the restaurant will offer two varieties of their signature house-made bonbons: a Taittinger Rose Bonbon made with Taittinger Champagne and the Chocolate Lovers’ Box, a selection of bonbons and housemade chocolate bars appropriately named “intense, ““passion,” and “wild” for Valentine’s Day.



A retro favorite for the 21st century, The EmpireDiner beckons with a special menu from Executive Chef Justin Nuebeck. The highlight of the Valentine’s Day evening is a 12-layer chocolate Sweetheart Cake complete with icing message (call ahead to have yours personalized).

Dessert also stars at newcomer DaDong with a special five-course menu with the restaurant’s acclaimed Peking duck, geoduck clams, and squid ink soup. Dessert is a chocolate heart dessert branded with “DaDong Loves You.”

The Wayfarer, around the corner from Carnegie Hall, hits all the right romantic notes on Valentine’s Day with a special menu that includes foie gras, caviar, lobster, rack of lamb, and truffles. For a sweet finish, three desserts with red highlights are offered: red velvet cake truffles, passionfruit Pavlova with red berry sorbet, and hazelnut chocolate mousse with strawberry coulis.

Food and More

Nicoletta invites couples to a “Pizza Class for Lovers.” You’ll start with some Prosecco to get the inspiration following, followed by snacks, the class itself and then a pizza dinner with beer and wine. How fun is that!



Want a broader selection of shareable cooking experiences for Valentine’s Day? The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) invites you to a Valentine’s Day Dinner Date where you can choose to learn to make an aphrodisiacal meal of grilled oysters, rack of lamb, molten chocolate cake and special swoon-worthy cocktails.

Perhaps you’re more in the mood for dinner and a “love” movie? Check out the Nitehawk Cinema for their Love Series during the month of February. You’ll dine and cuddle at the same time.

And Now for Something Completely Different

Opt to join the frenzy surrounding the second movie installment of the sexiest book series in recent years, “Fifty Shades Freed.” The Gregory Hotel is offering a “Fifty Shades of Gregory” package for Valentine’s evening for a staycation or escape with Champagne, streaming service via Google Chrome to watch the previous Fifty Shades of Grey, a signature Gregory Do Not Disturb tie to take home, Gregory candle by Apotheke to help set the mood, and a passion-inspiring handcuffs bracelet. “Mr. Gregory will see you now.”



The Shakespeare at The William brings Burlesque performer Rosie Cheeks to Manhattan in a dinner-show evening. The evening’s special tasting menu provides equally seductive moves with lobster, lamb, truffles and chocolate on the menu.

Serious culture lovers should quickly book the after-hours Valentine Tours at MOMA, the Museum of Modern Art. With two scheduled small group tours, you’ll begin your evening exploration of the museum with a candlelit wine reception and hors d’oeuvres or dessert, depending on the time slot selected. Hurry, these will book quickly. The museum will stay open just for you on this special evening.



Theatrically, Sweeney Todd is where you want to be for Valentine’s Day. Special for the holiday, “Angels Above, Devils Below” cake will be served in the pie shop along with sparkling rose to toast your sweetie. Don’t’ worry, you can still order a meat pie as well.

Show your love to the world by renewing your vows in Times Square. On the iconic red steps by the TKTS Booth at 47th Street, the open ceremony invites all lovers to come together on Valentine’s Day at 6pm. The celebration of love is free to all.