Traditional Granville Irish Scone

Prepare a floured baking tray and preheat the oven to 220C/425C/Gas Mark 8

Sieve the flour into a bowl and stir in sugar and sultanas.

Rub in the Margarine until the flour begins to resemble breadcrumbs.

Add in the buttermilk slowly until you have added enough to form a soft dough. Turn dough onto a lightly floured board and gently knead to remove any cracks.

Roll out the dough until it is approximately 1 inch in thickness. Cut into desired size with a cutter dipped in flour.

Arrange the scones on the baking tray and brush the top of the scones with the beaten egg to glaze.

Bake on an upper shelf in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Cool on a wire tray before serving.

Best served with Granville Jam and whipped Cream.