Top 100 Scenic View Restaurants in America

Those in search of awe-inspiring views during their travels this summer need not limit themselves to trails, lookout points, or observation decks, as OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group, today unveiled the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2017. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Celebrated for their stunning vistas, both rural and urban, and sublime settings, forty restaurants return to the list from 2016, while the remaining 60 make their 2017 debut, among them Joseph’s by the Sea in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

While California once again reigns supreme with the most winning restaurants (13), and North Carolina in second place with six, accolades were more evenly distributed this year among the remaining featured states. Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin each receive five honorees apiece, while Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas each have four. Spanning east to west, from New York to Alaska, and north to south, from Vermont to Georgia, 24 additional states are also represented.

“A meal becomes a moment when it transcends the ordinary and becomes a true feast for all senses,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s winning restaurants deliver on taste and sight in spades, offering delectable menus and breathtaking surroundings for the ultimate dining experience. They are also a great way for both locals and travelers to immerse themselves in a destination and relish in some of the best views the area has to offer.”

Those in search of American fare with a side of splendor can pick from more than 40 restaurants on the list, while seafood and steak lovers will delight in more than a dozen options, each, across several states. The complete list represents a diverse mix of menus for all palates, including Asian, French, Italian, Latin American, among other top cuisines.

The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America list is generated from more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners between July 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of qualifying reviews for which “scenic views” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners.

2017 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America

15 Point Road – Portsmouth, Rhode Island

360 Steakhouse – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Council Bluffs, Iowa

Alpenglow Stube – Keystone, Colorado

Al’s Upstairs – West Columbia, South Carolina

Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille – Lake Ozark, Missouri

Bay Harbor – Sandusky, Ohio

Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove, Newport Coast, California

Bertrand at Mister A’s – San Diego, California

Beverly’s – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

The Bistro at Childress Vineyards – Lexington, North Carolina

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio

The Bistro at Topsail – Surf City, North Carolina

Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania

Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina

The Boathouse – Multiple locations

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island

Bon Appetit – Dunedin, Florida

Brave New Restaurant – Little Rock, Arkansas

Bridges Restaurant – MD – Grasonville, Maryland

Cafe Pacific – Palos Verdes, California

Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant – Camp Verde, Texas

Canyon Kitchen – Sapphire, North Carolina

Chart House – Multiple locations

Chateau Morrisette – Floyd, Virginia

The Chateau on the Lake – Bolton Landing, New York

Citico’s – Lenoir City, Tennessee

Coast Guard House – Narragansett, Rhode Island

Coco Palm – Pomona, California

The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain – Dickerson, Maryland

Cygnus 27 – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dauphin’s – Mobile, Alabama

Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, Arizona

Edgewood Restaurant – Stateline, Nevada

Eleven at Crystal Bridges – Bentonville, Arkansas

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas

Flagstaff House – Boulder, Colorado

The Fort – Morrison, Colorado

Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas

Golden Mast – Okauchee, Wisconsin

Grand View – San Jose, California

Harbor House – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Highlawn Pavilion – West Orange, New Jersey

The Hobbit Restaurant – Ocean City, Maryland

Iridescence – Detroit, Michigan

JB Hooks – Lake Ozark, Missouri

Joseph’s by the Sea – Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Kemoll’s Italian Restaurant – St. Louis, Missouri

King Estate Restaurant – Eugene, Oregon

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Log Haven – Salt Lake City, Utah

The Marine Room – San Diego, California

The Mariner’s Inn – Madison, Wisconsin

Martini’s Grille – Burlington, Iowa

Mesquite Grill at Tonto Verde – Rio Verde, Arizona

Middleton Place Restaurant – Charleston, South Carolina

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Nick and Nino’s Penthouse Steakhouse – Springfield, Illinois

Ocean – Kennebunkport, Maine

The Ocean House Restaurant – Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Ophelia’s on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida

Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California

Panini Bay Waterfront Restaurant – Tuckerton, New Jersey

Pepper Tree Restaurant – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon

Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio

The Pump House – Rock Hill, South Carolina

Queensview Steakhouse – Long Beach, California

Range Steakhouse – Harrah’s Laughlin – Laughlin, Nevada

Region’s 117 – Lake Frederick, Virginia

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge – Blowing Rock, North Carolina

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm – Lovettsville, Virginia

The Roof Restaurant – Salt Lake City, Utah

River Crab – St. Clair – St. Clair, Michigan

River’s End – Jenner, California

RIVUE Restaurant and Lounge – Louisville, Kentucky

Rupert’s at Hotel McCall – McCall, Idaho

Salute E Vita Ristorante – Richmond, California

Sea Venture – Pismo Beach, California

Seven Glaciers – Girdwood, Alaska

Shearns Seafood and Prime Steaks – Galveston, Texas

Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont

Sir Winston’s Aboard The Queen Mary – Long Beach, California

Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel-St Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida

Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina

Tarragon at The Inn at Honey Run – Millersburg, Ohio

The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Plaza – Atlanta, Georgia

Thirty-two – Biloxi, Mississippi

Timmer’s Resort – West Bend, Wisconsin

Top of Binion’s Steakhouse – Las Vegas, Nevada

Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada

TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone – Verona, New York

Twenty Eight Atlantic at Wequassett Resort – East Harwich, Massachusetts

Vast – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venezia Restaurant – Boston, Massachusetts

Ventana Grill – St Pismo, California

Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona

The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern – La Crosse, Wisconsin

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York

Diners can also read more about the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2017 by visiting the OpenTable blog.