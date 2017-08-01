Top 100 Scenic View Restaurants in America

Those in search of awe-inspiring views during their travels this summer need not limit themselves to trails, lookout points, or observation decks, as OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group, today unveiled the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2017. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Celebrated for their stunning vistas, both rural and urban, and sublime settings, forty restaurants return to the list from 2016, while the remaining 60 make their 2017 debut, among them Joseph’s by the Sea in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
While California once again reigns supreme with the most winning restaurants (13), and North Carolina in second place with six, accolades were more evenly distributed this year among the remaining featured states. Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin each receive five honorees apiece, while Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas each have four. Spanning east to west, from New York to Alaska, and north to south, from Vermont to Georgia, 24 additional states are also represented.
“A meal becomes a moment when it transcends the ordinary and becomes a true feast for all senses,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s winning restaurants deliver on taste and sight in spades, offering delectable menus and breathtaking surroundings for the ultimate dining experience. They are also a great way for both locals and travelers to immerse themselves in a destination and relish in some of the best views the area has to offer.”
Those in search of American fare with a side of splendor can pick from more than 40 restaurants on the list, while seafood and steak lovers will delight in more than a dozen options, each, across several states. The complete list represents a diverse mix of menus for all palates, including Asian, French, Italian, Latin American, among other top cuisines.
The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America list is generated from more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners between July 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of qualifying reviews for which “scenic views” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners.
2017 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America
15 Point Road – Portsmouth, Rhode Island
360 Steakhouse – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Council Bluffs, Iowa
Alpenglow Stube – Keystone, Colorado
Al’s Upstairs – West Columbia, South Carolina
Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Baxter’s Lakeside Grille – Lake Ozark, Missouri
Bay Harbor – Sandusky, Ohio
Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove, Newport Coast, California
Bertrand at Mister A’s – San Diego, California
Beverly’s – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
The Bistro at Childress Vineyards – Lexington, North Carolina
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
The Bistro at Topsail – Surf City, North Carolina
Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania
Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina
The Boathouse – Multiple locations
Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island
Bon Appetit – Dunedin, Florida
Brave New Restaurant – Little Rock, Arkansas
Bridges Restaurant – MD – Grasonville, Maryland
Cafe Pacific – Palos Verdes, California
Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant – Camp Verde, Texas
Canyon Kitchen – Sapphire, North Carolina
Chart House – Multiple locations
Chateau Morrisette – Floyd, Virginia
The Chateau on the Lake – Bolton Landing, New York
Citico’s – Lenoir City, Tennessee
Coast Guard House – Narragansett, Rhode Island
Coco Palm – Pomona, California
The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain – Dickerson, Maryland
Cygnus 27 – Grand Rapids, Michigan
Dauphin’s – Mobile, Alabama
Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, Arizona
Edgewood Restaurant – Stateline, Nevada
Eleven at Crystal Bridges – Bentonville, Arkansas
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas
Flagstaff House – Boulder, Colorado
The Fort – Morrison, Colorado
Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas
Golden Mast – Okauchee, Wisconsin
Grand View – San Jose, California
Harbor House – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Highlawn Pavilion – West Orange, New Jersey
The Hobbit Restaurant – Ocean City, Maryland
Iridescence – Detroit, Michigan
JB Hooks – Lake Ozark, Missouri
Joseph’s by the Sea – Old Orchard Beach, Maine
Kemoll’s Italian Restaurant – St. Louis, Missouri
King Estate Restaurant – Eugene, Oregon
Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida
Log Haven – Salt Lake City, Utah
The Marine Room – San Diego, California
The Mariner’s Inn – Madison, Wisconsin
Martini’s Grille – Burlington, Iowa
Mesquite Grill at Tonto Verde – Rio Verde, Arizona
Middleton Place Restaurant – Charleston, South Carolina
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Nick and Nino’s Penthouse Steakhouse – Springfield, Illinois
Ocean – Kennebunkport, Maine
The Ocean House Restaurant – Dennis Port, Massachusetts
Ophelia’s on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida
Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California
Panini Bay Waterfront Restaurant – Tuckerton, New Jersey
Pepper Tree Restaurant – Colorado Springs, Colorado
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon
Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio
The Pump House – Rock Hill, South Carolina
Queensview Steakhouse – Long Beach, California
Range Steakhouse – Harrah’s Laughlin – Laughlin, Nevada
Region’s 117 – Lake Frederick, Virginia
The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge – Blowing Rock, North Carolina
The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm – Lovettsville, Virginia
The Roof Restaurant – Salt Lake City, Utah
River Crab – St. Clair – St. Clair, Michigan
River’s End – Jenner, California
RIVUE Restaurant and Lounge – Louisville, Kentucky
Rupert’s at Hotel McCall – McCall, Idaho
Salute E Vita Ristorante – Richmond, California
Sea Venture – Pismo Beach, California
Seven Glaciers – Girdwood, Alaska
Shearns Seafood and Prime Steaks – Galveston, Texas
Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont
Sir Winston’s Aboard The Queen Mary – Long Beach, California
Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel-St Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida
Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina
Tarragon at The Inn at Honey Run – Millersburg, Ohio
The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Plaza – Atlanta, Georgia
Thirty-two – Biloxi, Mississippi
Timmer’s Resort – West Bend, Wisconsin
Top of Binion’s Steakhouse – Las Vegas, Nevada
Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada
TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone – Verona, New York
Twenty Eight Atlantic at Wequassett Resort – East Harwich, Massachusetts
Vast – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Venezia Restaurant – Boston, Massachusetts
Ventana Grill – St Pismo, California
Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona
The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern – La Crosse, Wisconsin
X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York
Diners can also read more about the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2017 by visiting the OpenTable blog.
