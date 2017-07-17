Tony Dorsett To Headline ALS Celebrity Bowling Classic At Main Event Grapevine

Local sports greats unite to help ‘Create a World Without ALS’ Aug. 24
Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas legend Tony Dorsett is hosting the inaugural ALS Celebrity Bowling Classic at Main Event Entertainment in Grapevine on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Dorsett will be joined at the event by former Dallas teammates Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Randy White, 2004 Olympic Champion Carly Patterson and others to be announced soon.
Main Event has teamed up with the ALS Association Texas Chapter and the Bowling Proprietors Association of America to host a fun night full of bowling, laser tag, games, food and drinks. PBA and PWBA pros Chris and Lynda Barnes will put on a trick-shot exhibition and help the amateur participants pick up a strike or spare in return for additional donations to the charity.
“My family and I have always enjoyed going to Main Event, so I’m looking forward to being a part of this fun and important fundraiser for a great organization like the ALS Association,” said Dorsett.
For Corporate Sponsorship opportunities, contact Katie at information@alsa-texas.org
Lane sponsorships and individual tickets for the event are now on sale at www.alsbowlingclassic.com . Three different options are available:
100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the ALS Association, the only national not-for-profit organization completely dedicated to fighting ALS. The ALS Association and the Texas Chapter operate under a shared mission to discover treatments and a cure for ALS and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.
“We are extremely proud to host this ALS fundraiser at the newly remodeled center in Grapevine,” said Charlie Keegan, CEO of Main Event Entertainment. “It’s going to be a great time for a great cause, and a chance to meet some legendary athletes in a fun, intimate setting.”
The ALS Celebrity Bowling Classic begins at 6 p.m. and will take place at the Main Event center located at 407 W. State Hwy 114 in Grapevine, Texas.
“ALS touches the lives of so many people, so BPAA is honored to support the fundraising efforts of the ALS Association along with our partners at Main Event,” said Frank DeSocio, BPAA Executive Director.
For more event information, visit www.alsbowlingclassic.com.
About Main Event Entertainment
Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has five new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.
About the ALS Association – Texas Chapter
The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit organization completely dedicated to fighting ALS. Its work covers all the bases — research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — in providing help, support and hope to those facing the disease. The ALS Association and the Texas Chapter operate under a shared mission— to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.
Contact:
Ladd Biro
Champion Management
972-930-9933
lbiro@championmgt.com
www.championmgt.com
