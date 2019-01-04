If you think your beloved and trusty slow cooker is only good for slowly braising meats and simmering soups and stews while you’re at work, you are sorely mistaken.

In fact, a variety of foods can be made low and slow in your favorite kitchen appliance. Everything from candy to cakes to Buffalo wings — slow cookers can do it all. Granted, it's not a fast process, but using a slow cooker is nearly foolproof, and it keeps your hands free to do whatever else you need to do.

The slow cooker is especially handy during the holiday season; it makes it easy to serve a group of people, and it frees up oven and stovetop space for other cooking and baking needs. Another plus is that electricity is cheaper than gas — so using a slow cooker is a bona fide win all around.

If you're not convinced yet, here are 20 things you didn't know you could make in your slow cooker.