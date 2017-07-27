Texas-Style Dickey's Barbecue Coming to Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Siblings and Co-Owner/Operators to open their second Dickey's location

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned Pit Masters and siblings Carline Jefferson and Louis Sigue are planning their second Dickey's Barbecue Pit location in Brooklyn right across from Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Islanders. Jefferson and Sigue have been successfully operating their Lawrence Dickey's location since 2014, and were ready for a fresh challenge when they were approached about the new location opportunity.

When Dickey's VP Bryan Pelt visited the location one bustling morning, he realized it was the perfect opportunity to offer Dickey's breakfast and suggested Jefferson and Sigue add it to the menu. Special locations across the country offer Dickey's breakfast menu, which includes items such as burritos, tacos and sliders made with Dickey's delicious signature meats.

"Besides the outstanding location, the fact that we are approved to sell breakfast is what I am most excited about with this new store," said Jefferson. "The Dickey's concept is a great fit for this area and Louis and I are eagerly anticipating the opening."

The Barclays Center Dickey's Barbecue Pit location is slated to open this fall. In the meantime, locals can get their barbecue fix at Jefferson and Sigue's existing location in Lawrence, located at 305 Rockaway Turnpike.

