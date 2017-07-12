Taco John’s Breaks Ground on 1st Bridgeport Restaurant

Popular quick-service restaurant with signature menu prepares for Sept. debut

Bridgeport, NE (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s – the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service brand – has broken ground on its first Bridgeport restaurant in anticipation of a September opening.

The new restaurant is currently under construction at 102 W. 5th St., at the corner of Highway 385 and 92/26. It will be part of a newly expanded 6,393-square-foot Cenex convenience store. The store is triple the size of the original with two drive-thru restaurants, seating capacity for 40 people, a beer cave and seven fueling islands.

When the Bridgeport restaurant opens, it will be the 41st Taco John’s in Nebraska and among nearly 400 system-wide. The company will be hiring 20-30 team members for multiple positions in the weeks ahead.

“No one does Mexican like Taco John’s, so we’re very excited to have them join us for this unique project,” said Mike Hofer, Chief Operating Officer of TJ® franchisee Panhandle Cooperative Association. “We are really looking forward to bringing our giant one-stop-shop to the people of Bridgeport.”

Panhandle Co-op is a patron-owned, community-based company dedicated to serving “Families, Farms and Food.” The Bridgeport location is their first Taco John’s franchise.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and its craveable Potato Olés®.

The new restaurant will feature epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!®. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals and more information on the popular brand.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

