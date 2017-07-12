Sur La Table And Instacart Launch Partnership To Offer Same-day Delivery Of Premium Household Goods

Partnership Will Enable Same-day Delivery from Over 80 Sur La Table Locations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sur La Table, the place for an unsurpassed selection of exclusive and premium-quality goods for the kitchen and table, and Instacart (www.Instacart.com), the technology-driven, nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service, announced today a partnership to offer same-day delivery from over 80 Sur La Table locations.

Starting today, Sur La Table shoppers in 23 states -- from California to Virginia and in between -- can visit https://www.instacart.com/sur-la-table, fill their virtual carts and have the items delivered straight to their doorstep by Instacart in as little as an hour.

"Sur La Table is well known for its offering of exclusive, household and kitchen essentials," said Ben Rosenfield, Senior Vice President of Stores at Sur La Table. "Now, with Instacart, we are delivering that quality directly to our customers' doorsteps."

To celebrate the partnership, Instacart is offering $15 off shoppers' first online order of $35 or more. Simply enter the code '15SLT' (expires 8/1/17) when prompted at checkout.

"What's so great for consumers is that the elevated experience of Sur La Table can now be delivered with near instant gratification," said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart's Chief Business Officer. "With this partnership, you can now spend more time doing what you love and leave the rest to us."

After entering their zip code to locate the nearest store for delivery, shoppers can choose from thousands of their favorite Sur La Table products sorted by bakeware, barbeque, barware, cookbooks, cook's tools, cookware, electrics, food, kitchen furnishings, glassware, knives, lifestyle, linens, and tabletop, as well as curated lists such as seasonal and top 25 gifts.

About Instacart

Instacart helps people cross grocery shopping off their to-do lists with just a few clicks. Customers use the Instacart website or app to fill their virtual shopping cart with items from their favorite, local stores and Instacart connects them with shoppers who hand pick the items and deliver them straight to their door. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Instacart has quickly scaled to over 70 markets nationwide and partnered with retailers across the United States, including popular national chains as well as local, regional grocers. By combining a personal touch with cutting-edge technology, Instacart offers customers a simple solution to save time and eat fresh food from the most trusted grocery brands. Instacart is the only grocery service that can meet today's on-demand lifestyle by delivering in as little as one hour. First delivery is free at www.instacart.com.

About Sur La Table

In 1972, the first Sur La Table store opened in Seattle's Pike Place Market. It was a place where serious cooks found a surprising selection of culinary tools from around the world, with helpful, knowledgeable employees who loved cooking, too. Sur La Table has now grown to more than 140 stores across America, with a website and catalog viewed by millions of people each year and a highly regarded cooking class program. But some things haven't changed: Sur La Table is still the place for an unsurpassed selection of exclusive and premium-quality goods for the kitchen and table. Employees are still passionate about cooking and entertaining, eager to share all they know.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sur-la-table-and-instacart-launch-partnership-to-offer-same-day-delivery-of-premium-household-goods-300487156.html

SOURCE Instacart