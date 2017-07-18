SUNVELLA Announces That SPRIS ARTESAN PIZZA, Miami’s Authentic Wood-Burning Oven Pizzaria and Italian Restaurant, Is Now Using FryPure High Oleic Sunflower Oil

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) SUNVELLA™, the premier supplier of premium, refined and unrefined high oleic sunflower oils to restaurants, food services, and consumers, today announced that SPRIS ARTESAN PIZZA in Miami, Florida, is now using healthy SUNVELLA FryPure™ High Oleic Sunflower Oil in the preparation of its incredibly diverse, authentic Italian pizza and restaurant cuisine.

Executive Chef Ivo Mazzon

Executive Chef Ivo Mazzon says, “Our many varieties of Italian wood-burning oven pizzas are cooked in a wood-burning oven. The ingredients are fresh, the crust is crisp, and the taste is authentic. Our other menu choices are all just as authentic as our pizza. To keep those real Italian flavors in our fried foods, it is important that our frying oil is always performing at its best. So we test it every day with a small batch of calamari. FryPure is the only frying oil we have found that keeps its high performance profile day after day. It is extremely versatile, with a cooking range all the way up to 450°F. So food cooks quickly, so the fryer-to-plate oil ratio is less. And any oil that does travel to the plate is extra healthy. It actually promotes good cholesterol. FryPure is chef-friendly, and our guests love the taste of food prepared with FryPure.”

Calamari Fritti Appetizer

Both SUNVELLA FryPure Refined High Oleic Sunflower Oil (frying and sautéing up to 450° F), and SunPure Unrefined High Oleic Sunflower Oil (fresh presentations and baked goods) contain 83% oleic acid, promoting “good” cholesterol production in the body. A full 12 grams of monounsaturated fat are present in one tablespoon of SUNVELLA Sunflower oils, unlike other common culinary oils, some of which may have fats that can actually be detrimental to a person’s health. Other healthy attributes of SUNVELLA High Oleic Sunflower oils include being all natural, fresh-pressed from non-GMO sunflower seeds, gluten-free, additive-free, cholesterol-free, Paleo-friendly, with 0% trans fat.

“We are pleased that SPRIS ARTISAN PIZZA restaurants in Miami have upgraded its authentic cuisine by becoming a Sunvella customer. Today, consumers are not only educated about the nutritional value of their food, they are also aware of how it is sourced and processed,” said Edward Sartan, Co-Founder of Oil Force LLC and the SUNVELLA brand. “We’re committed to total transparency regarding the health benefits of our Sunvella High Oleic sunflower oils, in both fried and fresh presentations. Our 83% oleic acid content makes both Sunvella FryPure and SunPure healthier oil choices for restaurants and consumers alike. And Sunvella helps food taste delicious.”

SPRIS ARTISAN PIZZA Midtown, Miami

Oil Force manufactures SUNVELLA High Oleic Sunflower oils exclusively for distribution in partnership with one of the world’s largest sunflower oil producers. This partnership ensures a continuous supply of SUNVELLA products in virtually any volume, via dependable delivery to any outlet in the country. Since SUNVELLA products are shipped directly from the processing site, SPRIS ARTISAN PIZZA and other critically acclaimed restaurants realize the lowest possible price for such premium product as SUNVELLA, as they provide a healthier dining experience for their clientele. For more information on SUNVELLA products visit sunvella.com.

SPRIS ARTESAN PIZZA has three locations in Miami, Florida: downtown at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., open M-F, Tel. 305-400-6667; midtown at 3201 N Miami Ave., open seven days, Tel. 305-576-0999; and on the beach at 721 Lincoln Rd., open seven days, Tel. 305 673 2020. The iconic SPRIS APE, a mobile, pizza scooter-truck, is available wherever you want it for business and private events. Learn more about SPRIS ARTESAN PIZZA and view their menu at sprispizza.com. Reservations for their midtown location at 305-576-0999.

