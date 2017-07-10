SUNVELLA Announces That Farinelli 1937, Coconut Grove’s Authentic Italian Pizzeria and Cucina Is Now Using Healthy FryPure High Oleic Sunflower Oil

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) SUNVELLA, the premier supplier of premium, refined and unrefined high oleic sunflower oils to restaurants, food services, and consumers, today announced that FARINELLI 1937 in Coconut Grove, Florida, is now using healthy SUNVELLA FryPure™ High Oleic Sunflower Oil in the preparation of its incredibly diverse, authentic Italian pizza and cuchina-style cuisine.

Maurizio Farinelli

FARINELLI 1937 Co-owner Maurizio Farinelli says, “Our menu gets its diversity from its old world heritage. In addition to our eleven classiche and seven le bianche pizze choices, we offer antipasti, salumi e formaggi, insalate, pagnottelli, lasagna e crespelle, dal forno a legna and cicchetti. Sunvella’s FryPure is so versatile that is can be used in any dish that calls for a high-temperature oil. With a smoke point of 450°F, food cooks quickly, and is lighter and less oily. It never interferes with the taste of our authentic ingredients, and can be used in concert with our virgin olive oil to ensure that our food tastes as delicious as it is nutritious. Because FryPure is very healthy. Its high oleic acid content actually promotes good cholesterol with every bite. And that’s important. We pride ourselves in being able to provide the best dining experience for our guests.”

Both SUNVELLA FryPure Refined High Oleic Sunflower Oil (frying and sautéing up to), and SunPure Unrefined High Oleic Sunflower Oil (fresh presentations and baked goods) contain 83% oleic acid, promoting “good” cholesterol production in the body. A full 12 grams of monounsaturated fat are present in one tablespoon of SUNVELLA Sunflower oils, unlike other common culinary oils, some of which may have fats that can actually be detrimental to a person’s health. Other healthy attributes of SUNVELLA High Oleic Sunflower oils include being all natural, fresh-pressed from non-GMO sunflower seeds, gluten-free, additive-free, cholesterol-free, Paleo-friendly, with 0% trans fat.

“We are pleased that FARINELLI 1937 has upgraded its authentic old world pizza and cucina-style cuisine by becoming a Sunvella customer. Today, consumers are not only educated about the nutritional value of their food, they are also aware of how it is sourced and processed,” said Edward Sartan, Co-Founder of Oil Force LLC and the SUNVELLA brand. “We’re committed to total transparency regarding the health benefits of our Sunvella High Oleic sunflower oils, in both fried and fresh presentations. Our 83% oleic acid content makes both Sunvella FryPure and SunPure healthier oil choices for restaurants and consumers alike. Sunvella helps food taste delicious.”

Oil Force manufactures SUNVELLA High Oleic Sunflower oils exclusively for distribution in partnership with one of the world’s largest sunflower oil producers. This partnership ensures a continuous supply of SUNVELLA products in virtually any volume, via dependable delivery to any outlet in the country. Since SUNVELLA products are shipped directly from the processing site, FARINELLI 1937 and other critically acclaimed restaurants realize the lowest possible price as they provide a healthier dining experience for their clientele. For more information on SUNVELLA products visit sunvella.com.

FARINELLI 1937 is located at 3197 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove, Florida and is open seven days a week. Learn more and view their menu at farinelli1937.com. Reservations at 305-648-9023.

Contact:

Edward Sartan

edward@oil-force.com